MENA, Ark. – The Mineral Area baseball team capped a fifth straight weekend on the road by taking the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Alonzo Zuniga and Ruendrick Piternella homered, Ryker Walton pitched four scoreless innings, and the Cardinals routed Arkansas-Rich Mountain 16-3 after scoring in every frame.

Mineral Area (11-6) received 3-for-4 efforts at the plate from Liam Bushey, Kaleb Lemos and Zuniga, and established a 13-0 lead in the middle in the sixth inning.

Zuniga also doubled while totaling four RBI, and Bushey was on base five times overall while driving in two. Piternella amassed three RBI on two hits.

Austin Jerger produced two doubles with two RBI, and Justin Carinci had two singles, two stolen bases and two runs scored for the Cardinals.

Walton (3-0) scattered three hits and three walks while striking out two. Ray Ochoa worked the last three innings with five strikeouts and three unearned runs allowed.

Jarai Bolden got the start at designated hitter, and contributed a single plus two walks toward the victory. Jack Dunn shared game-high honors with four RBI.

UA-Rich Mountain (5-7) was paced by Trevor Flake at 2-for-3. Cooper White and Brett Justice also had RBI hits in the sixth.

Mineral Area secured a doubleheader split on Saturday with a 5-1 triumph in game two, as Brian Strange (2-2) pitched six superb innings with six strikeouts while yielding three hits and four walks.

Bushey homered and scored two runs for the Cardinals, who snapped a 1-1 tie in the top of the third and added two insurance tallies in the seventh.

Carinci, Jerger and Piternella each singled and walked while Lemos and Karter Kekec supplied hits for the Cardinals. Carter Rees pitched a scoreless frame in relief, and Zuniga lifted a sacrifice fly.

Justice notched the lone run against Strange with an RBI double in the second.

The Bucks rallied for three runs in the home half of the sixth earlier Saturday, highlighted by a two-run triple from Casey Shipley, and edged Mineral Area 4-3 in the series opener.

Brayden Sites finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and UA-Rich Mountain denied Cardinals No. 1 starter Gavin Oswald his first victory this season.

Jack Henry Pittit allowed an unearned run over 2 1/3 innings of relief, and Aden Almeida obtained the final two outs to secure the save.

Lemos produced two RBI, Bushey and Jerger doubled, and Dunn and Kekec singled for MAC. Oswald (0-2) went the distance in defeat, giving up six hits and fanning four over six innings.

The Cardinals will face the Missouri Valley junior varsity on Thursday before starting off the Region 16 schedule at Jefferson on Thursday.