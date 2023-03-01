WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – North County graduate Karter Kekec produced three hits, and the Mineral Area baseball team swept a doubleheader from the Williams Baptist junior varsity on Tuesday.

Justin Carinci belted a grand slam, Drew Dirnberger hit his first collegiate home run, and the Cardinals used a pair of five-run innings to take the opening contest 15-2.

Cole Langley added an RBI double, Cole Myers picked up two RBI and Clayton Redmond singled with one run scored for Mineral Area. Antoine Tremblay had two stolen bases.

Starting pitcher Grant Nicholson (1-0) worked three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, no walks and one hit allowed.

Kael Krause, Carter Brogan, Ray Ochoa each followed with a scoreless frame in relief.

Six hurlers combined on a one-hitter in game two, and Redmond homered at the Cardinals prevailed 10-0 in six innings.

Carinci finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Kekec notched an RBI triple while going 2-for-2 with two RBI. Mineral Area (9-5) extended a 3-0 lead with five runs in the top of the fifth.

Ruendrick Piternella lined an RBI double while equaling Liam Bushey at 2-for-3 overall. Brady Bye added two RBI and scored twice following a double and walk.

Bryce Morgan (1-0) pitched the first two innings. Eddie Friedel, Austin Jerger, Cam Loyd, Kaleb Lemos and Carter Reed combined for the shutout with hitless relief.

The Cardinals will start a three-game road series at Arkansas-Rich Mountain on Saturday.