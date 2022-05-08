Mineral Area baseball sweeps playoff series

PARK HILLS – Mineral Area baseball coach Blake Jones called upon his two most consistent starting pitchers to avoid the early postseason dismissal that befell his team last spring.

Despite some anxious moments from the bullpen on Saturday, the second-seeded Cardinals safely put Metropolitan away to advance in the Region 16 playoffs.

Five different players homered over two games, and Mineral Area wrapped a best-of-three sweep against the visiting Wolves by prevailing 10-7 at Hal Loughary Field.

Gavin Oswald (7-0) stayed unbeaten in 10 starts for the Cardinals, thanks to 11 strikeouts over seven innings while allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk.

Jose Ramirez caught all 18 innings of the afternoon, spanning 5 ½ hours, and launched his first home run of the season on a three-run shot during a huge third inning.

Shortstop Rafael Garcia added a solo blast in the eighth following four frustrating at-bats, and started a sensational double play that helped Mineral Area (30-16) gather momentum.

Antoine Tremblay was a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored. The Cardinals booked their spot in the four-team region tournament, and will face Jefferson on Thursday in Joplin, Mo.

Metropolitan (12-31) came out swinging against Oswald while facing elimination, and jumped ahead 2-0 just three batters into game two.

Hayden Thornton and T.J. Nichols rifled back-to-back doubles into right-center field before Jake Lufft punched an RBI single through the left side.

Tremblay made an outstanding running catch while reaching high at the center field warning track to limit the damage, and Oswald settled in to retire seven in a row.

Garcia erased the lone walk issued by the lefty with a smooth backhand stop and even better spinning toss to second baseman Justin Carinci, who threw on to first base in plenty of time.

The Cardinals had just taken the lead 3-2 when Metropolitan hurler Zayne Morrow was let down by his defense. An error bolstered a key second inning after Dee Triplett got a leadoff double when his fly ball was unseen in straight-away center field.

Tremblay ripped an RBI single, and Cade Holmes lashed a tying opposite-field double before Carinci was drilled by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Morrow allowed two walks to open the home half of the third, with a single by Liam Bushey in between, and Tremblay made the margin 5-2 with a two-run single through the middle.

Ramirez, who received extensive treatment on his leg muscles between games, had just enough distance on his deep drive that cleared the right-field wall two batters later.

Bushey doubled and scored in the seventh on the third hit from Tremblay after several good defensive plays by the Wolves supported reliever Jesse Scholtz.

Second baseman Cale Sackewitz turned a line drive into a double play after Thornton caught a runner stealing in the Mineral Area fifth.

Center fielder Mason Rogers reeled in a deep laser hit by Carinci in the sixth while falling with his back to home plate, and Nichols made a great driving stop behind second base to throw out Triplett in the seventh.

Oswald allowed an RBI single to Sackewitz that made it 8-3 in the fourth, but picked up two strikeouts after next batter Gunnar Griffin was directed to sacrifice.

Carinci fielded a ground ball for a second double play after Metropolitan loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth against Carter Rees.

Garcia increased a 9-5 margin with his second home run to right-center against Scholtz. But a five-run cushion was severely threatened in the ninth.

Martijn Schoonderwoerd, who owns six saves this season, permitted four batters to reach with two outs. A bases-loaded walk by Morrow and RBI single by Anthony Marcano prolonged the rally.

The potential go-ahead run stepped to the plate, but Schoonderwoerd zipped a sweeping final delivery past Sackewitz for his third strikeout of the frame to seal the victory.

Holmes and Bushey each had two hits while Ruendrick Piternella scored two runs for MAC.

Lufft went 3-for-4 to highlight Metropolitan, including a solo homer off Oswald in the fifth.

Brian Strange lasted seven quality innings on the mound earlier Saturday, and three home runs powered Mineral Area to an 8-3 triumph in the series opener.

Derek Williams and Triplett connected back to back as the Cardinals snapped a 3-3 tie with four runs in the home half of the sixth inning.

Piternella added a solo shot in the seventh inning, and totaled three RBI after delivering a tying two-run double in the fifth.

Nichols homered, Thornton and Sackewitz notched two singles apiece, and Morrow supplied an RBI single as Metropolitan enjoyed a promising start.

Strange (8-2) trailed 3-0 after four innings, but kept the Wolves down from there to compile eight strikeouts while allowing eight hits and three walks.

Pierce Hartmann closed with two scoreless frames, retiring six of his seven batters faced and fanning two while walking one.

Williams entered the weekend leading all of NJCAA Division I in home runs, and hammered his 24th this spring for a three-run blast and 6-3 lead. Triplett then stood in and launched his ninth.

Carinci posted two singles with two runs scored, and Bushey netted an RBI single for Mineral Area. Tremblay singled and Garcia drew three walks.

Metropolitan starter Lufft worked six innings in defeat. He walked six and struck out seven while yielding seven runs, four earned, on seven hits over 124 pitches.

The Cardinals and Wolves split their regular season four-game series last month in Kansas City.

