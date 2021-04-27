Mineral Area baseball trades one-run results

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area baseball team rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Metropolitan held on an 8-7 victory in game one of a doubleheader on Monday.
Nate Bandy, Dillon Thomas and Brett Gonzalez homered in defeat for the Cardinals, who pulled even at 2-2 in the third inning before the Wolves retaliated with four runs in the fourth.
Aaron Evers (3-1) dropped his first decision of the season, allowing six runs on seven hits through four innings while striking out seven.
Jackson Truesdell worked three frames and fanned four in relief. Both runs scored against him in the top of the seventh were unearned but crucial for Metropolitan following an outfield error.
Bandy paced the Mineral Area offense at 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Thomas was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Connor Hicks provided a two-run single.
Rafael Garcia added a single, and Ben Jones hit a sacrifice fly.
The Cardinals rallied from five runs down, scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, and secured a four-game series sweep in the finale.
Blake Hence and Jones launched two-run homers, Markus Ramos pitched five strong innings of middle relief, and MAC prevailed 10-9 in wild walk-off fashion.
Thomas produced a double, single and three RBI while Dee Triplett reached base four times on two singles and two walks for Mineral Area (26-10, 14-10).
Jones and Garcia added two hits apiece, and Luke Marcum scored a team-high three runs following a single and two walks to equal the offensive showing of Hicks.
The Cardinals surged ahead 8-7 with four runs in the eighth inning, then had to respond again once Metropolitan (10-20, 9-17) countered with two during the top of the ninth.
Martijn Schoonderwoerd (3-0) pitched the final two innings for the win as the fourth MAC pitcher employed. Starter Brady Renneberg allowed six runs on five hits over the first two frames.
Ramos relieved in the third after Kaleb Richards walked his only two batters faced, and compiled seven strikeouts while yielding just a solo home run and two hits.
Mineral Area, currently second in the Region 16 standings by one game over Jefferson, will begin its last series of the regular season Thursday at home against Three Rivers.