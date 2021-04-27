Mineral Area baseball trades one-run results

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area baseball team rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Metropolitan held on an 8-7 victory in game one of a doubleheader on Monday.

Nate Bandy, Dillon Thomas and Brett Gonzalez homered in defeat for the Cardinals, who pulled even at 2-2 in the third inning before the Wolves retaliated with four runs in the fourth.

Aaron Evers (3-1) dropped his first decision of the season, allowing six runs on seven hits through four innings while striking out seven.

Jackson Truesdell worked three frames and fanned four in relief. Both runs scored against him in the top of the seventh were unearned but crucial for Metropolitan following an outfield error.

Bandy paced the Mineral Area offense at 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Thomas was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Connor Hicks provided a two-run single.

Rafael Garcia added a single, and Ben Jones hit a sacrifice fly.

The Cardinals rallied from five runs down, scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, and secured a four-game series sweep in the finale.