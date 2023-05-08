CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Mineral Area pitcher Ray Ochoa and designated hitter Jarai Bolden serve as prime examples of how rapidly roles can change over the course of a baseball season.

Ochoa was situated near the back the weekend rotation in late March, and Bolden was used sparingly during a six-week stretch before permanently cracking the lineup on April 21.

They have since become two of the most reliable members of the roster, and helped the Cardinals take the next step in the Region 16 playoffs on Saturday.

Mineral Area swept its best-of-three series with Three Rivers at Capaha Park with victories of 6-3 and 10-5 after both programs posted matching .500 region records in the regular season.

Ochoa (5-2) was tapped to work the pivotal opener, touting an sparkling ERA below 2, and carried a shutout into the seventh before lasting 6 1/3 innings.

The right-hander scattered three hits and walked four while striking out four with two runs allowed. He was spotted a 5-0 lead when Kaleb Lemos lined a two-run single in the top of the seventh.

Leadoff man Justin Carinci snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer off Raiders starter Lukas Touma in the fifth after previous batter Jack Dunn singled and stole second base.

Dunn made it 3-0 in the sixth after Bolden singled, Alonzo Zuniga walked and Lemos bunted for a hit to load the bases with no outs. Bolden finished 2-for-3 plus two walks.

Carinci, Lemos and Dunn also provided two hits each, and Ruendrick Piternella reached base three times on a single and two walks.

Three Rivers scored all three of its runs in the seventh. Gavin Jansen notched an RBI double off Ochoa before reliever Eddie Friedel yielded RBI singles to Payton Nelson and Logan McIntyre.

Bryce Morgan entered with the potential tying runs aboard, but induced a fly out and retired seven of eight batters faced for his first save this spring.

Antoine Tremblay tacked on a sacrifice fly in the ninth after Bolden and Austin Jerger singled for MAC, which had squandered three walks by Touma in the first inning.

Touma struck out six while yielding five hits and four walks over six innings. Kole Turner walked four, fanned four and gave up four hits over three frames in relief.

Eli Marvin was stranded after a two-out triple in the sixth, and Nolan Self singled for the Raiders.

Bolden erupted for a season-high four hits in game two, including a triple and two doubles, and keyed an important three-run top of the first inning.

Lemos homered to restore a 4-1 advantage in the third, and Liam Bushey belted a two-run shot in the fourth as the Cardinals never trailed.

Bushey finished 3-for-3 while matching Bolden with three extra-base hits. He picked up a third RBI in the sixth, as the margin increased to 9-3.

Bolden doubled Bushey home in the eighth, and raised his season average to .438 after going 4-for-5 and extending his current hitting streak to 12 games.

Mineral Area (35-20) committed the lone defensive error by either side, but Zuniga caught a stealing runner and Dunn started a double play at shortstop.

Ryker Walton (6-5) pitched the first five innings, and allowed three runs on five hits while striking out four. He was touched up for a solo home run by Dalton Rudd in the second.

Dylan Farley registered a four-inning save from there, giving two runs, one earned, on three hits while fanning four. He worked around two singles leading off the bottom of the ninth.

The Cardinals knocked opposing starter Kailen Hamson out of the game just five batters in. Steven Henley tallied five strikeouts, but was tagged for three runs over the next 3 1/3 innings.

Carinci scored three times following a single and two walks. Jerger and Zuniga also singled as the Cardinals advanced to face top seed Crowder in the four-team, double-elimination bracket on Thursday.

The other matchup in Joplin will pit Jefferson against St. Charles.

Jansen paced Three Rivers (26-27) by finishing 2-for-4 while McIntyre and Self also doubled.