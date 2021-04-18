Mineral Area clobbers six HR to sweep STLCC

Hicks added his team-high 13th home run to straight away center while leading of the third, and the margin reached 6-1 on a bunt single by Marcum that induced another STLCC miscue.

Ferguson starred for the Archers offensively at 4-for-5 overall with three RBI, and launched his second and third homers of the day during game two.

Ferguson produced the only run against Evers with a solo shot in the first inning. Cesar Soto went 3-for-5 atop the order, and No. 9 batter Sam Bennett singled twice for St. Louis (18-22, 9-15).

Evers (3-0) struck out nine and scattered four hits. He averted trouble in the second when a charging Thomas made a remarkable scoop of a short second bounce off the hard infield, and fired a perfect throw on the run.

Mineral Area scored three times in the top of the seventh. Thomas and Stultz ripped doubles, and Triplett made it 9-1 on a timely ground out after reliever Ryan Lunsford balked in a run.

St. Louis avoided being run-ruled in the home half. MAC reliever Jackson Truesdell cruised through the sixth, but served up home runs to Darian Howard and Ferguson.

The Cardinals responded in the eighth, and increased a 9-5 advantage when Luke Bandy sent a rocket over the left-center field for a three-run homer.