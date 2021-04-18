Mineral Area clobbers six HR to sweep STLCC

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Sophomores Connor Hicks and Dee Triplett continue to crush the baseball for a streaking Mineral Area squad that has won nine of its last 10 games.
The left-handed sluggers each belted two more home runs Saturday, and the Cardinals completed a four-game series sweep of Region 16 rival St. Louis.
Nathan Landry showed shades of his previous dominance, claiming his first win in five starts through six solid innings as Mineral Area prevailed 10-4 in game one of a doubleheader.
Leadoff man Ben Jones drilled a pair of RBI doubles, and catcher Adam Renneberg went 2-for-3 overall as the Cardinals maximized eight hits and seven walks.
St. Louis starter Joseph Hackmann issued back-to-back free passes in the bottom of the third, and MAC grabbed the lead when Jones plugged the left-center field alley.
Hicks followed a three-run blast to make it 4-0, and has homered in six of his last eight games overall. Landry (3-2) protected the lead from there, notching nine strikeouts while allowing seven hits.
The Archers answered in the home half of the third with a two-run home run from Tyler Ferguson, but Mineral Area padded the lead with two runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Hackmann caught Hicks looking with the bases loaded, but not before Rafael Garcia restored a 6-2 advantage with a two-run double to right.
Triplett smashed a two-run homer to right, and Brice Stultz started a subsequent rally in the fifth by greeting reliever Angelo LaMantia with a double.
Renneberg made it 9-3 with an RBI single, and Jones doubled him home. The Archers turned two double plays, but could not overcome the deficit.
Preston Salazar homered in the sixth for St. Louis, but Landry punctuated his outing with consecutive strikeouts before Brady Renneberg pitched a perfect seventh in relief.
Jones started a double play behind Landry in the fourth as Garrison Hibbs crossed the plate. Third baseman Dillon Thomas gloved a big hop near the line to get a key force out in the opening frame.
Aaron Evers made his second start on the mound since switching from a closing role, and worked five strong innings to help the Cardinals solidify the sweep with a 13-8 victory in game two.
Mineral Area (23-9, 11-9) unleashed four more home runs, and received two hits apiece from Jones, Thomas, Stultz and Luke Marcum.
Triplett made the Archers pay for a dropped fly ball by connecting for a two-run shot – his 11th of the spring – and the Cardinals grabbed a 4-1 lead later in the second inning as Jones followed singles by Stultz and Brett Gonzalez with an RBI infield hit that was thrown away for another error.
Hicks added his team-high 13th home run to straight away center while leading of the third, and the margin reached 6-1 on a bunt single by Marcum that induced another STLCC miscue.
Ferguson starred for the Archers offensively at 4-for-5 overall with three RBI, and launched his second and third homers of the day during game two.
Ferguson produced the only run against Evers with a solo shot in the first inning. Cesar Soto went 3-for-5 atop the order, and No. 9 batter Sam Bennett singled twice for St. Louis (18-22, 9-15).
Evers (3-0) struck out nine and scattered four hits. He averted trouble in the second when a charging Thomas made a remarkable scoop of a short second bounce off the hard infield, and fired a perfect throw on the run.
Mineral Area scored three times in the top of the seventh. Thomas and Stultz ripped doubles, and Triplett made it 9-1 on a timely ground out after reliever Ryan Lunsford balked in a run.
St. Louis avoided being run-ruled in the home half. MAC reliever Jackson Truesdell cruised through the sixth, but served up home runs to Darian Howard and Ferguson.
The Cardinals responded in the eighth, and increased a 9-5 advantage when Luke Bandy sent a rocket over the left-center field for a three-run homer.
Marcum went deep with two outs in the ninth, and Kaleb Richards navigated three straight hits and two MAC errors to close the game.
Jones nearly had a third hit and fifth home run for his team, but a massive drive that soared over the left-field pole was ruled foul.
Gonzalez was on base three times for the Cardinals, who will host SW Illinois for a single game on Wednesday.
St. Louis has lost nine in a row, including narrow decisions of 8-7 and 7-6 to MAC on Thursday.