PARK HILLS – Kaleb Lemos stayed patient under pressure as a breaking pitch drifted outside, and found the next offering more favorable on Saturday.

The Mineral Area third baseman rattled the top of the right-field fence for a long bases-loaded single – missing a grand slam by about a foot – and was mobbed by elated teammates.

The Cardinals capped a comeback from five runs behind Saturday by scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, and edged Metropolitan 6-5 in game two of a Region 16 doubleheader.

Ruendrick Piternella amassed four RBI on a solo home run and bases-clearing double, and Mineral Area (27-12, 10-6) secured a third victory in the four-game weekend series.

Bryce Morgan (4-0) emerged as the bullpen star with five dominant innings, allowing only a harmless single while striking out seven and retiring 15 of his 16 batters faced.

Metropolitan reliever Hardy Dougan induced a double play from Lemos in the sixth, and quickly got two outs in the seventh before the next three Cardinals reached base safely.

Liam Bushey legged out an infield hit with two men already aboard, and Piternella rifled the next pitch toward the left-center alley for three RBI to make the margin 5-4.

Justin Carinci reached second base when his one-out single was bobbled in the ninth, and advanced to third when a single to left field by Bushey was briefly lost in the sun glare.

Austin Jerger worked a full count from 0-2 against Dougan before lifting a tying sacrifice fly to right, and Antoine Tremblay coaxed an ensuing walk to reload the bases.

Dane Blankenship headed to the mound, and threw only two pitches to Lemos, who had been 0-for-4 in game two before sparking the rowdy celebration.

Bushey was 3-for-4 plus a walk, and Jack Dunn singled as the Cardinals outhit the Wolves 8-4. Four straight strikeouts helped Morgan sit down 10 in a row.

Metropolitan (5-27, 2-14) scored four times in the second inning with benefit of two errors while drawing two walks from starting hurler Grant Nicholson.

Bradley Schram extended a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer to left after catcher Cole Myers sailed an unnecessary pick-off throw into the right-fielder corner with the bases loaded.

Houston Penrod singled and scored on a passed ball in the first, but a couple of superb defensive plays helped prevent further damage. Carinci charged a slow roller and flipped it from his glove to open the game, and Piternella knocked down a sharp ground ball before retrieving it and feeding Nicholson.

Frank Gall carried a shutout bid for the Wolves until Piternella connected in the sixth, and ultimately allowed three runs on three hits while fanning four over 6 2/3 frames.

The opening contest on Saturday saw sophomore lefty and Oklahoma signee Gavin Oswald make his 10th and perhaps best start of the season, as Mineral Area notched a 4-2 triumph.

Oswald (3-2) issued four walks, but allowed just one hit through five scoreless innings. He struck out eight batters and worked around a pair of free passes to begin the second.

He was backed by strong defense from the corner infielders. Lemos made strong throws while charging a tapper and making a backhand stop near the line. Piternella saved two wide throws and managed to tag the batters in a sweeping motion during each instance.

The Cardinals also turned a double play in the sixth for reliever Carter Rees, who surrendered a two-run home run to Spencer Miller in the seventh.

The MAC offense wasted a leadoff double in the opening frame by Carinci, who paced the team at 3-for-4, along with singles by Kael Krause and Carinci in the third.

A 0-for-6 team drought with runners in scoring position concluded on a pivotal RBI infield hit by Dunn with the bases loaded after Piternella opened the fourth with a double.

The dribbler was fielded near the third-base line, and all three runners raced home for a 3-0 lead when the resulting throw caromed off the hustling Dunn into foul territory for an error.

Wolves starter Riley Bown ended his outing with consecutive walks in the fifth, and Karter Kekec drew another from reliever Konnor Thompson to force in an insurance run.

Metropolitan claimed the series opener 3-1 on Friday after Miller and Deegan Seely tagged Cardinals ace Ryker Walton for back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning.

Winning pitcher Dalton Egleston worked 6 1/3 innings, and limited the Cardinals to five hits while striking out five and walking two.

The contest remained scoreless through five frames, and Walton retired the first two batters of the sixth before plunking Bown.

Miller, who finished 2-for-3 overall, connected to deep right-center moments later for a 2-0 lead, and Seely did likewise as the next batter.

Mineral Area answered when Jerger singled home Piternella in the seventh. Dougan retired Kekec on a fielder’s choice, however, for the save with runners at the corners.

Schram finished 2-for-3 with double and walk. Frankie Palma, Keaton Latlip and Bown singled as the Wolves totaled eight hits.

Walton (5-2) threw a complete game in defeat with five strikeouts, and escaped a bases-loaded threat after issuing two walks in the third.

The Cardinals squandered consecutive singles by Lemos and Trembley, who finished 2-for-3, with no outs during the home half. Metropolitan turned an important double play in the sixth.

Tremblay doubled in the first and third innings to collect three RBI, and Mineral Area bounced back to claim game two 10-2 on Friday.

PIternella finished 2-for-3 with two walks, and invoked the mercy rule in the bottom of the eighth inning with his second RBI single as the Cardinals scored four times with two outs.

Bushey connected for a two-run single earlier in the closing rally, and equaled the two hits by Carinci and Dunn for MAC.

Ray Ochoa (2-1) pitched six quality innings for the win, giving up two runs on only three hits while striking out eight and working around six walks.

He briefly trailed 1-0 as Schram connected for an RBI single, but the Cardinals answered with three runs in the home half of the first inning.

Tremblay doubled home Piternella, and Kekec added an RBI single to give Mineral Area a 5-1 cushion in the third against Metropolitan starter Rocky Ball.

Krause reached base three times while Lemos and Jerger each singled and scored one run in the victory. The Cardinals amassed 13 hits overall.

Mineral Area reliever Eddie Friedel retired six of his seven batters faced, and struck out three over two scoreless innings.

Palma chipped in an RBI single during the fourth for the Wolves.