Mineral Area gets sweep in Arkansas

MORRILTON, Ark. – Dee Triplett homered and drove in five RBI while going 3-for-4, lifting Mineral Area to a positive outcome in a three-game baseball series opener.
Aaron Evers delivered two massive strikeouts with the tying run at the third base, and earned the two-inning save as the Cardinals topped Arkansas-Rich Mountain 6-5 on Friday.
Brice Stultz finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double, Ben Jones added a single and double, and Connor Hicks provided two singles with two run scored in the victory.
MAC trailed 5-4 after five innings, but scored twice in the sixth to make a winner of ace Nathan Landry, who notched 12 strikeouts while allowing three earned runs on four hits and six walks.
Evers fanned four with no hits surrendered in relief, and worked around an error and two stolen bases in the bottom of the seventh.
Daegan Covington went 2-for-4 and Dan Taylor drove in three for the Bucks. James McCormick yielded two runs on six hits over three innings of losing relief.
Mineral Area scored five times in the top of the fifth inning, and prevailed 10-5 as the series resumed with doubleheader action on Saturday.
Stultz paced the offense by going 3-for-3 with a home run, double, four RBI and three runs scored. Blake Hence belted a two-run shot for the Cardinals, who erased deficits of 3-0 and 4-2.
Martijn Schoonderwoerd pitched four innings of relief for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits while collecting three strikeouts. He combined with starter Markus Ramos to issue 10 walks.
Nate Bandy and Jones were each 2-for-4 with an RBI double, and Brett Gonzalez picked up another RBI double as the Cardinals outhit UA-Rich Mountain 9-4 for a second straight contest.
Chase Webb had a two-run double and Taylor chipped in an RBI single to pace the Bucks. Grant Shankle was pulled after giving up six runs and five walks while fanning six over 4 2/3 innings.
Blake Hence later crushed his second homer of the day in the series finale as Russell Derbyshire and Maddux Mateychuk combined for a two-hitter in a 12-2 rout.
Hicks was 2-for-4 with a solo blast, and Hence ended the contest 2-for-3 with four RBI and three runs scored as the Cardinals chased Covington with one out in the third inning.
Braydon Scherffius singled twice in two chances while Adam Renneberg, Luke Marcum, Jones and Bandy supplied RBI hits for Mineral Area (7-0) in the run-rule resolution.
Stultz drove in two with a pair of doubles, and Rafael Garcia finished 2-for-3. Derbyshire needed only 48 pitches to get through four frames with three strikeouts before Mateychuk worked the fifth.