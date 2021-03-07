Mineral Area gets sweep in Arkansas

MORRILTON, Ark. – Dee Triplett homered and drove in five RBI while going 3-for-4, lifting Mineral Area to a positive outcome in a three-game baseball series opener.

Aaron Evers delivered two massive strikeouts with the tying run at the third base, and earned the two-inning save as the Cardinals topped Arkansas-Rich Mountain 6-5 on Friday.

Brice Stultz finished 2-for-3 with an RBI double, Ben Jones added a single and double, and Connor Hicks provided two singles with two run scored in the victory.

MAC trailed 5-4 after five innings, but scored twice in the sixth to make a winner of ace Nathan Landry, who notched 12 strikeouts while allowing three earned runs on four hits and six walks.

Evers fanned four with no hits surrendered in relief, and worked around an error and two stolen bases in the bottom of the seventh.

Daegan Covington went 2-for-4 and Dan Taylor drove in three for the Bucks. James McCormick yielded two runs on six hits over three innings of losing relief.

Mineral Area scored five times in the top of the fifth inning, and prevailed 10-5 as the series resumed with doubleheader action on Saturday.