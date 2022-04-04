Mineral Area powers way back above .500 mark

SEDALIA, Mo. – Derek Williams continued his punishment of opposing pitching on Saturday, launching his 13th and 14th home runs already this spring for the Mineral Area baseball team.

Williams compiled four RBI while going 3-for-4 with two deep drives and three runs scored in game two of a doubleheader, as the Cardinals beat Region 16 rival State Fair 7-4 to secure the sweep.

Liam Bushey singled three times in five chances with two RBI, and Ruendrick Piternella added a solo shot plus two walks to bolster Mineral Area (15-13, 7-7).

Dee Triplett was on base four times with two singles and two walks. Rafael Garcia provided a double, single and two RBI, and Justin Carinci singled for the Cardinals, who led 4-0 through three innings.

Gavin Oswald (3-0) pitched six strong innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine. Russell Derbyshire followed with two hitless frames and two strikeouts.

State Fair (12-17, 3-9) picked up a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth against Aaron Evers, who fanned three batters in the inning. The Roadrunners have lost seven in a row.

Mineral Area amassed 10 total hits, and mounted a three-run rally during the seventh inning of game one to overtake the home team 4-3.

Triplett finished 2-for-3 with an RBI while both Antoine Tremblay and Piternella added two hits with an RBI for the Cardinals.

Garcia and Williams each doubled and walked, Carinci and Bushey contributed singles, and Karter Kekec added an RBI ground out in the narrow victory.

Brian Strange (4-2) gave just one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings. Martijn Schoonderwoerd pitched a scoreless seventh for his fourth save.

Mineral Area opens a four-game region series against St. Louis with two road contests on Thursday.

