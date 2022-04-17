Mineral Area settles for split against Metropolitan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Derek Williams vaulted into the NJCAA Division I lead for home runs on Friday as the Mineral Area baseball team evenly split a four-game series with struggling Metropolitan.

The Wolves claimed the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday 8-7 with a run in the bottom of the eighth inning after the visiting Cardinals had pulled even in the seventh.

Catcher Jose Ramirez reached base four times on two singles and two walks in defeat, as Mineral Area could not protect an early 4-0 advantage.

Starting pitcher Brian Strange walked six, struck out five and allowed five earned runs among seven overall through four innings. Metropolitan tallied five times against him in the third.

Carter Rees rolled through the next three frames unscathed before taking the loss.

Liam Bushey singled twice, and Ruendrick Piternella collected a team-high three RBI for the Cardinals. Antoine Tremblay drove in two runs, Dee Triplett scored twice, and Williams walked three times.

Leadoff Justin Carinci finished 3-for-4 with a double, and Mineral Area rallied in the top of the seventh inning to salvage a 6-5 triumph in game two on Thursday.

Kaleb Lemos provided a key two-run double, and Piternella went 2-for-4 in the victory. Kael Krause and Triplett singled for the Cardinals.

Martijn Schoonderwoerd struck out four batters and allowed no hits over two innings of relief for the win. Russell Derbyshire walked five and yielded five runs, two earned, while working into the sixth.

Metropolitan trailed 4-2 before rallying for three unearned runs. The Cardinals answered promptly with two in the seventh before Schoonderwoerd closed it out.

Doubleheader action on Friday featured a sudden outburst when Mineral Area scored 10 times in the top of the seventh inning and pulled away for a 15-5 win.

Gavin Oswald (5-0) kept his season record spotless with six quality innings, notching seven strikeouts while allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits and one walk.

The Cardinals turned two double plays behind Oswald, produced seven extra-base hits and increased a 5-3 advantage during their explosive rally.

Williams homered and tripled while going 3-for-4 with four RBI. Lemos doubled and went deep in a 2-for-3 effort while getting the start at second base.

Bushey finished 2-for-4, totaled four RBI and collected a third MAC home run in the game. An upper leg injury kept shortstop Rafael Garcia out of the lineup.

Carinci shifted from his usual second base spot, and was 2-for-3 with three runs scored plus four RBI. Tremblay doubled with two walks, while Cade Holmes had an RBI hit and Ramirez reached three times.

The Wolves pounced for six runs over the first four innings against MAC hurler Pierce Hartmann, who stuck out five, and won 8-3 in the series finale.

Williams belted his 20th home run after breaking the school record one week earlier, and also doubled to power the Cardinals in the loss.

Bushey maintained a team-high .438 batting average following his triple while Piternella, Tremblay and Carinci chipped in singles for the Cardinals.

Dylan Farley surrendered two unearned runs over three innings of relief, and Potosi graduate Ryker Walton threw a scoreless eighth.

Mineral Area (21-15, 13-9) begins the next Region 16 series at Three Rivers on Thursday.

Metropolitan (8-23, 3-19) snapped an 11-game slide earlier in the week by edging Neosho County 20-19.

