 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Offense continues to thrive for MAC
0 comments

Offense continues to thrive for MAC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Baseball

Mineral Area sophomore outfielder Nate Bandy is greeted at home plate by teammate Ben Jones (27) after hitting a home run in game two of a baseball doubleheader against State Fair on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area baseball team slugged five more home runs while sweeping the first two games of a delayed Region 16 series on Sunday afternoon.

Connor Hicks drilled his team-leading 14th homer, Ben Jones and Nate Bandy each went 3-for-4, and the Cardinals rolled past Metropolitan 11-4 in game one of a doubleheader.

Dee Triplett finished 2-for-3, including his 12th home run this spring, and Dillon Thomas connected for a two-run shot among two hits for Mineral Area.

Nathan Landry (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out eight over five strong innings for the win, yielding his only runs on a two-run blast by Matt Schrick in the opening frame.

The Cardinals answered with three runs in the home half, and built an eventual 7-2 lead in the fourth to chase former MAC hurler Matt McGilvray.

Bandy homered while collecting three RBI and three runs scored, and Jones doubled twice at the plate. Brice Stultz and Rafael Garcia contributed RBI singles toward the victory.

MAC reliever Kaleb Richards surrendered a home run to Owen Forck in the top of the sixth inning, but the Cardinals pulled farther away with four runs in the home half.

Hayden Thornton and Karsen Reid had two hits apiece for the Wolves.

Metropolian carried an early lead until the bottom of the fifth inning of game two. Mineral Area came back with four runs to move in front, then added eight during a massive sixth to prevail 12-3.

Brett Gonzalez homered, walked twice and scored three times for the Cardinals. Hicks increased his team lead in RBI to 44 by posting four on a bases-clearing double and sacrifice fly.

Pierce Hartman (4-0) worked the first five innings, and combined with reliever Martijn Schoonderwoerd on a two-hitter while striking out five and walking three.

Mineral Area (25-9, 13-9) notched its seventh consecutive win and 11th in 12 games while maximizing eight hits and 10 walks.

Thomas provided a double, single and three RBI, and Jones had another two-hit performance. Bandy and Stultz chipped in singles, and Blake Hence lifted a sacrifice fly.

Schoonderwoerd tallied three strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

T.J. Nichols belted a two-run homer in the third inning for Metropolitan (9-19, 8-16). Matt Kesel pitched 4 1/3 innings in defeat, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks while fanning six.

The four-game series resumes Monday at Hal Loughary Field.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baseball

MAC baseball overtakes Rend Lake

  • Updated

PARK HILLS – Connor Hicks launched his seven home run of the spring and also doubled on Tuesday as the Mineral Area baseball team rallied past…

Erickson lands postseason awards
Baseball

Erickson lands postseason awards

  • Updated

Mineral Area basketball freshman Quincy Erickson has been selected as a First Team Region 16 and MCCAC player after leading the Cardinals in s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News