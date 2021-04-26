Offense continues to thrive for MAC

Hayden Thornton and Karsen Reid had two hits apiece for the Wolves.

Metropolian carried an early lead until the bottom of the fifth inning of game two. Mineral Area came back with four runs to move in front, then added eight during a massive sixth to prevail 12-3.

Brett Gonzalez homered, walked twice and scored three times for the Cardinals. Hicks increased his team lead in RBI to 44 by posting four on a bases-clearing double and sacrifice fly.

Pierce Hartman (4-0) worked the first five innings, and combined with reliever Martijn Schoonderwoerd on a two-hitter while striking out five and walking three.

Mineral Area (25-9, 13-9) notched its seventh consecutive win and 11th in 12 games while maximizing eight hits and 10 walks.

Thomas provided a double, single and three RBI, and Jones had another two-hit performance. Bandy and Stultz chipped in singles, and Blake Hence lifted a sacrifice fly.

Schoonderwoerd tallied three strikeouts over two scoreless innings.