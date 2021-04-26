Offense continues to thrive for MAC

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area baseball team slugged five more home runs while sweeping the first two games of a delayed Region 16 series on Sunday afternoon.
Connor Hicks drilled his team-leading 14th homer, Ben Jones and Nate Bandy each went 3-for-4, and the Cardinals rolled past Metropolitan 11-4 in game one of a doubleheader.
Dee Triplett finished 2-for-3, including his 12th home run this spring, and Dillon Thomas connected for a two-run shot among two hits for Mineral Area.
Nathan Landry (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out eight over five strong innings for the win, yielding his only runs on a two-run blast by Matt Schrick in the opening frame.
The Cardinals answered with three runs in the home half, and built an eventual 7-2 lead in the fourth to chase former MAC hurler Matt McGilvray.
Bandy homered while collecting three RBI and three runs scored, and Jones doubled twice at the plate. Brice Stultz and Rafael Garcia contributed RBI singles toward the victory.
MAC reliever Kaleb Richards surrendered a home run to Owen Forck in the top of the sixth inning, but the Cardinals pulled farther away with four runs in the home half.
Hayden Thornton and Karsen Reid had two hits apiece for the Wolves.
Metropolian carried an early lead until the bottom of the fifth inning of game two. Mineral Area came back with four runs to move in front, then added eight during a massive sixth to prevail 12-3.
Brett Gonzalez homered, walked twice and scored three times for the Cardinals. Hicks increased his team lead in RBI to 44 by posting four on a bases-clearing double and sacrifice fly.
Pierce Hartman (4-0) worked the first five innings, and combined with reliever Martijn Schoonderwoerd on a two-hitter while striking out five and walking three.
Mineral Area (25-9, 13-9) notched its seventh consecutive win and 11th in 12 games while maximizing eight hits and 10 walks.
Thomas provided a double, single and three RBI, and Jones had another two-hit performance. Bandy and Stultz chipped in singles, and Blake Hence lifted a sacrifice fly.
Schoonderwoerd tallied three strikeouts over two scoreless innings.
T.J. Nichols belted a two-run homer in the third inning for Metropolitan (9-19, 8-16). Matt Kesel pitched 4 1/3 innings in defeat, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks while fanning six.