FAYETTE, Ala. – Dalton Cook crushed a three-run homer, and the Mineral Area baseball team completed a three-game series sweep over host Bevill State on Saturday.
Parker Stidham scattered seven hits over five innings, and picked up four strikeouts while walking two as the Cardinals prevailed 10-2 in the second game of a doubleheader.
Mineral Area (5-0) surged ahead 7-2 after pushing six runs across the plate in the second inning. Three more tallies in the third knocked out opposing starter Jacob Hall.
Jake Pryor ripped a two-run double in the second following his RBI single in the opening frame, and was among four Cardinals with multiple hits.
Anyelo Marte was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Caleb Feuerstake drove in two with a pair of singles, while Tommy Van De Sanden added an RBI in a 2-for-4 effort.
Noah Niswonger provided an RBI double with two runs scored as MAC outhit the Bears 12-9. Liam Hicks doubled and German Sepulveda singled.
Stidham surrendered a two-run single to Caleb Duagan in the first inning before seizing command on the mound. Cole Allen threw a perfect sixth in relief, and Zach McDermott posted a zero in the seventh.
Walker Nolen finished 3-for-4, and Casey Page singled twice for Bevill State, which revived its baseball program last spring.
Ben Jones doubled and scored three times during the first game on Saturday. His RBI ground out helped the Cardinals break on top in the sixth inning and secure a 9-7 triumph.
Feuerstake delivered a two-run single while going 2-for-4 overall, and Jared Jones connected for an RBI double later in the top of the second to give Mineral Area a 3-2 edge.
Bevill State countered with four runs during its half of the third off Cardinals starter Spencer Burnham, but could not preserve the resulting 6-5 lead.
Matt McGilvray yielded one run on three hits, and struck out four over 3 1/3 innings to register the relief win for MAC. Blakeney Kearby retired all three batters in the seventh, and fanned two for the save.
Bevill State hurler Parker Hubbard was likewise pulled without clearing the third inning. He issued six walks and was charged with five runs on four hits, while reliever Jared Barnes suffered the loss.
Dillon Thomas totaled two singles with an RBI, and Hicks walked three times in the victory. Pryor and Van De Sanden also singled.
Nolen paced Bevill State with two doubles, and Page chipped in two more singles.
Sepulveda notched three singles, Ryan Paschal pitched five quality innings, and Mineral Area opened the three-game set on Friday with 9-4 win.
Jared Jones provided power off the bench with a two-run home run in the eighth inning, as the Cardinals scored six times to increase a narrow 2-1 lead.
Hicks reached base four times with a double, single and two walks, and leadoff batter Feuerstake scored three runs following a single and two walks.
Thomas contributed a two-RBI double in the Mineral Area eighth. Ben Jones drove in two runs with a single and ground out, while Riley Perks had a single plus two walks.
Paschal registered six strikeouts in the win, allowing one run on three hits through 78 pitches.
Cody Cobb singled twice for Bevill State. Mason Hollander surrendered just two runs on four hits in defeat before being lifted in the sixth.
Mineral Area committed one defensive error over the entire series, and will travel to Louisiana next weekend for action against Nunez College.
