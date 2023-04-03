KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Ruendrick Piternella amassed seven hits, leadoff man Justin Carinci scored five runs, and the Mineral Area baseball team swept its first Region 16 doubleheader of the season on Sunday.

The Cardinals rode the strength of their bullpen in the opener, and scratched across three runs in the top of the fifth inning to prevail 5-2 over St. Louis.

Piternella finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Carinci ended up 2-for-4 while crossing the plate twice. The contest was scoreless until the fourth inning.

Grant Nicholson worked 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and two runs allowed on four hits for the win. Starter Brian Strange departed following a scoreless opening frame.

Eddie Friedel retired all four of his batters faced, and Carter Rees worked around three base runners in the seventh to secure his third save.

Alonzo Zuniga provided an RBI single for Mineral Area. Antoine Tremblay, Karter Kekec and Jack Dunn gave their squad a total of nine hits.

Tyler Prince belted a solo home run, and Jayden Jones added an RBI single for the Archers. Bryce Louis surrendered three earned runs on eight hits, and fanned three over five innings in the loss.

Piternella continued his excellent day by finishing 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI in game two. The Cardinals carried the series with a 10-6 victory after splitting a pair on Thursday.

Carinci collected two more hits, including a double, and stole two bases while scoring three runs. Zuniga equaled a team high with three RBI plus a single.

Gavin Oswald (2-2) ended a string of no-decision starts by lasting six innings and giving only an unearned run on three hits and two walks while fanning three.

Mineral Area (21-10, 7-5) turned two double plays on defense, and increased its 5-1 advantage with five tallies in the top of the sixth.

St. Louis (11-21, 7-7) avoided an early conclusion by responding with four runs against reliever Cam Loyd in the seventh.

Justin Keuss hammered a three-run homer to bring the Archers within 10-5. Owen Constantineau went 2-for-4 with an RBI in defeat.

Friedel obtained four outs while allowing a run on two hits. Rees likewise made his second appearance of the day in relief, striking out the side in the ninth.

Liam Bushey and Austin Jerger notched RBI hits, Kekec doubled with two runs scored, and Dunn singled for the Cardinals.

St. Louis committed three errors in game two, costing reliever Zach Dantuono five unearned runs after starter Connor Theal was tagged for five earned over the first 4 1/3 innings.