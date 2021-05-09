Seniors lead Farmington to MAAA baseball crown

Once Farmington dodged No. 7 seed Potosi amid shaky miscues in an extra-inning battle on Wednesday, its pitching staff was stacked up ideally for the remainder of the week.

Jarvis encountered at least one base runner in each of his six innings on Friday, but yielded his lone run in the fifth on an RBI single by Payton Matthews.

The powerful lefty compiled 10 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and four walks. He preserved a 2-1 edge later in the fifth by fanning Carter Klump with the bases loaded.

Ste. Genevieve (10-14) was chasing a championship as the No. 4 seed despite entering the tournament five games below the .500 mark overall.

An upset victory over top seed Valle Catholic propelled the Dragons into the final where they stranded nine on base and committed four defensive miscues.

Zach Boyer equaled Matthews with two hits each, and catcher Hunter Lorance reached base in each of his three plate appearances for Ste. Genevieve.

Jarvis reacted just in time after receiving a return throw from catcher Max McKinney to catch Zach Boyer attempting a delayed steal of third base in the second inning.