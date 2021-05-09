Seniors lead Farmington to MAAA baseball crown

FARMINGTON – A talented senior class made heavy contributions over three games in three days as Farmington won the MAAA baseball tournament for the first time in six years.
Clayton Redmond drilled a massive home run, Jacob Jarvis pitched six quality innings and Tyler Thebeau finished 3-for-4 to propel the Knights past Ste. Genevieve 9-1 on Friday night.
Second-seeded Farmington (16-8) broke the contest open at its home field with seven runs as 12 men batted in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Redmond followed the first of two singles by Jarvis during the rally with a towering two-run shot to left field – his team-leading sixth homer of the season – to create a 4-1 advantage.
That drive also ended the evening for sophomore pitcher Aiden Boyer, and Farmington tacked on five more runs against reliever Nathan Selby while helped by two defensive errors.
Thebeau doubled to left-center before scoring on the second single by designated hitter Ryan Cooper, and added his third hit while leading off of the sixth.
The Dragons failed to escape further damage on three subsequent infield hits from Clayton Komar, Jeremiah Cunningham and Jarvis, and Kael Krause punished them with a two-run double.
The Knights delivered the first conference tourney title for veteran head coach Dr. David Cramp, who guided them to a state crown in 1983 and returned before COVID-19 canceled last season.
Once Farmington dodged No. 7 seed Potosi amid shaky miscues in an extra-inning battle on Wednesday, its pitching staff was stacked up ideally for the remainder of the week.
Jarvis encountered at least one base runner in each of his six innings on Friday, but yielded his lone run in the fifth on an RBI single by Payton Matthews.
The powerful lefty compiled 10 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and four walks. He preserved a 2-1 edge later in the fifth by fanning Carter Klump with the bases loaded.
Ste. Genevieve (10-14) was chasing a championship as the No. 4 seed despite entering the tournament five games below the .500 mark overall.
An upset victory over top seed Valle Catholic propelled the Dragons into the final where they stranded nine on base and committed four defensive miscues.
Zach Boyer equaled Matthews with two hits each, and catcher Hunter Lorance reached base in each of his three plate appearances for Ste. Genevieve.
Jarvis reacted just in time after receiving a return throw from catcher Max McKinney to catch Zach Boyer attempting a delayed steal of third base in the second inning.
The Dragons wasted leadoff runners in the third and sixth frames as well, and Redmond made a strong throw and backhand stop from deep in the hole to complete the fourth.
Farmington scored first when Thebeau crossed the plate on a passed ball. Krause touched the plate on a second error in the third inning after Ayden Morgan singled to load the bases.
Aiden Boyer surrendered three earned runs on five hits while striking out two, and kept an early deficit at 2-0 when Zach Boyer charged a slow chopper and zipped a perfect sidearm throw to first.
Knights sophomore Nate Schnur made his varsity pitching debut with an eight-run cushion in the seventh, and allowed only a single after fanning his first batter.
Ste. Genevieve left fielder Andrew Glassey made a diving catch to rob Redmond on a sharp line drive in the home half of the first inning.
Farmington swept all three meetings with Ste. Genevieve, and will carry an eight-game win streak into the final week of the regular season.
Valle Catholic 9, Central 3
FARMINGTON – Josh Bieser drove in three runs while going 2-for-2 plus a sacrifice fly, and Valle Catholic defeated Central 9-3 for third place in the MAAA Tournament on Friday.
Carter Hoog reached base four straight times on a single and three walks, and the Warriors drew 11 free passes overall from three opposing hurlers.
Valle Catholic (24-4) jumped ahead 4-0 in the second inning against Nathan Hamski, then answered two runs by the Rebels with three in the home half of the third to lead 7-2.
Chase Fallert was the first of five pitchers utilized by the Warriors in a combined four-hitter, throwing two scoreless frames with two strikeouts.
Drew Bauman allowed an unearned run over two innings for the relief win before Clayton Drury and Aiden Heberlie handled the sixth and seventh with two strikeouts each.
Collin Vaeth singled with two runs scored, and Heberlie added an RBI single. Jayden Gegg singled and scored while Austin Burnett and Fallert picked up one sacrifice fly apiece.
Ty Schweiss paced Central (14-7) with a two-RBI single and two walks while Casen Murphy, Brendon Jenkins and Dylan Holifield added one hit each.
Jett Bridges relieved in the fifth and yielded one run on two hits while striking out two.
North County 9, Arcadia Valley 7
IRONTON – Karter Kekec starred both on the mound and at the plate Friday evening as North County rallied past Arcadia Valley 9-7 for fifth place in the MAAA Tournament.
The Raiders erased a 7-3 deficit with two runs in the sixth inning and four during a pivotal seventh, totaling nine hits for the game.
Kekec threw a complete game on 92 pitches for the win, allowing seven runs on 12 hits plus one walk while striking out five. He went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases offensively.
Shelby Lee collected three RBI while going 3-for-5 with a double, and Ethan Forney finished 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI as North County (9-10) notched its third victory of the tournament.
AV senior Carter Brogan tripled and tallied three RBI in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate, and reached his pitch limit at 107 after yielding five runs on four hits and seven walks while fanning four.
Keagan Lawlor inherited a 7-5 advantage with one out in the sixth, but allowed five hits with three total strikeouts. He contributed two RBI for Arcadia Valley (17-8).
Taylon Jones bolstered the Tigers at 3-for-4 overall with three runs scored. Colin Whited and Jackson Dement added two hits each.
Bismarck 13, Valley 3
IRONTON – Hunter Dugal finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored on Friday as Bismarck beat Valley 13-3 in five innings for the MAAA Tournament consolation bracket title.
Jesse Mack equaled a team-high four RBI on two hits for the Indians, and capped a five-run first inning with a two-run single.
Winning pitcher Dylan Cole also notched four RBI while going 2-for-2 with a double and two sacrifice flies. He worked the first 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven while allowing three runs on four hits.
Tyler Mork inherited two runners as a reliever in the fifth after Cole issued his sixth walk, and retired his lone batter on a ground ball to seal the outcome by run rule.
Mork was 2-for-4 with two RBI to bolster Bismarck (9-8). Will Clark, Trevor Politte and Connor Sullivan each provided a single with two runs scored.
Eli Bone singled and walked twice in two plate appearances for Valley (8-8). Carson Loughary had an RBI double in the fourth inning.
Hayden Rawlins and Eli Rawlins singled during a two-run top of the fifth. Tyler Courtway sustained the pitching loss.