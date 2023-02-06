PENSACOLA, Fla. – With his future destination already nailed down, Potosi graduate Ryker Walton turned in a promising first collegiate start for the Mineral Area baseball team.

Walton, officially signed with Eastern Kentucky next season, fired five shutout innings on Saturday as the Cardinals beat East Central Mississippi 2-1 to wrap their opening weekend.

Returning sophomore Ruendrick Piternella finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Alonzo Zuniga added an RBI single as Mineral Area (2-1) scratched out six hits overall.

Walton was used sparingly on the mound last spring, making just four relief appearances, but thrived in his upgraded role with seven strikeouts and just four hits allowed.

Dylan Farley yielded a run in the bottom of the seventh, but worked the final two frames and fanned two for the save.

The Cardinals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and received singles from Antoine Tremblay, Kaleb Lemos and Jack Dunn. Leadoff man Justin Carinci walked twice.

MAC played two games on Saturday, and dropped the late morning start 8-2 to host Pensacola State after taking their previous matchup on the trip.

Pensacola State ousted hurler Brian Strange by scoring five times in the third inning, and tacked on three insurance runs in the fifth.

Dunn notched an RBI double, and Lemos likewise connected for a double. Liam Bushey was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly while Austin Jerger, Carinci and Tremblay singled in defeat.

Mineral Area endured a wild season opener Friday before emerging victorious over Pensacola State 16-13 in a scheduled nine-inning contest.

Returning ace Gavin Oswald struggled through 2 1/3 innings with six walks, and five MAC hurlers combined to surrender 13 free passes.

But the offense bailed them out. Brady Bye, Piternella and Dunn homered among 21 hits, and Mineral Area established an 11-4 lead after pushing eight runs across the plate in the sixth inning.

Ray Ochoa backed Oswald with five innings of relief, but the host squad countered with seven tallies in the seventh. Neither Grant Nicholson nor Carter Rees retired a batter as the game was soon tied 11-11.

Mineral Area responded with five runs in the ninth to prevail. Zuniga enjoyed a stellar day offensively by going 5-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Piternella also doubled to compile four RBI, and Bye was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Lemos contributed two RBI while matching Bushey and Tremblay at 2-for-5 each.

Carinci doubled twice at 4-for-6 atop the order, and amassed five stolen bases over the weekend. Cam Loyd obtained the last five outs for the relief win.

Mineral Area travels again next weekend for three games at SW Mississippi.