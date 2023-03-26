CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Rylan Fallert completed a perfect doubleheader at the plate, and Valle Catholic defeated Oran 7-0 on Saturday at Capaha Park.

Winning pitcher Clayton Drury retired his first 10 batters faced, and combined with Chase Fallert on a one-hitter as the Warriors posted their second shutout of the day.

Valle Catholic (5-0) sealed the result with three insurance runs in the sixth inning, sparked by singles from Aaron Eftink and Rylan Fallert, who was 3-for-3 in the contest.

Consecutive two-out errors put the Warriors ahead initially, and Carson Tucker tripled and scored on an Eftink single in the second inning.

Tucker added to his 2-for-4 effort, and scored on a Fallert single to make it 3-0, and Alex Viox chipped in an RBI single during the fifth.

Drury compiled nine strikeouts over four innings, and was especially sharp on his first progression through the Oran batting order. He worked around two walks in the fourth.

Chase Fallert pitched the next three frames for the save, and fanned all three batters of the fifth. He snared a low line drive for a game-ending double play after Parker Bryant broke up the no-hit bid two batters earlier.

Isaac Viox tripled, scored two runs and lifted an RBI sacrifice fly for Valle Catholic. Chase Fallert crossed the dish on a delayed double steal with Grant Fallert in the sixth.

Grant Fallert and Isaac Basler joined forces on a combined two-hitter, and Valle Catholic powered past Ellington 11-0 earlier Saturday.

Rylan Fallert starred from the No. 9 spot at 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and Carson Tucker went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Warriors.

Chase Fallert ripped an RBI triple, and Jackson Fowler connected for an RBI double during a three-run rally in the top of the seventh. Both players were 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Isaac Viox had two singles plus a walk and sacrifice fly to help Valle Catholic. Catcher Alex Viox likewise provided two hits, and caught two runners stealing.

The Warriors broke a scoreless tie in the third. Grant Fallert capped a string of three straight singles off Whippets starter Owen McCormick, and Chase Fallert came home on a throwing error.

Rylan Fallert highlighted a four-run fifth with a two-run single that made it 6-0. Clayton Drury added a single for the Warriors.

Grant Fallert struck out eight while yielding one hit over five innings for the win. Basler followed with two scoreless frames.

Brock Morey and Brett Gore singled for Ellington (3-4).

SOFTBALL

Valle Catholic 5, Portageville 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore pitcher Abree Zipprich threw a one-hitter and struck out 15 on Saturday as Valle Catholic kept rolling with a 5-0 victory over Portageville.

Zipprich retired her first 10 batters in succession, then sat down 11 in a row after working around an infield hit and one-out walk in the fourth inning.

She also had an RBI single in the second inning. Valle Catholic (3-0) turned walks issued to Addi Donze, Zipprich and Macy Wolk into a 3-0 lead during the opening frame.

Kelsey Blum and Nicole Gegg notched infield hits before Ade Weiler reached on an error and stole a base in the second. Makayla Joggerst also singled for the Lady Warriors.

Taryn Parton limited Valle Catholic to one hit over her last four frames, and struck out three in the complete-game defeat.

Jayla Weddington had the only hit for Portageville.

West County 16, Portageville 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Alexis Hedgcorth had a triple with three runs scored while going 4-for-4 at the plate, and West County routed Portageville 16-1 in four innings on Saturday.

Gracie Wright pitched her second 1-hitter of the week, this time striking out seven batters while walking one. The lone run scored against her in the first inning was unearned.

West County (3-0) amassed 17 hits as a team, including a 3-for-3 performance with three runs scored from third baseman Reese Smith.

Morgan Simily continued a strong week batting leadoff at 3-for-4 with two doubles. She collected RBI hits in the third and fourth innings.

The Lady Bulldogs increased a 4-1 advantage with five tallies in the third frame, sparked by singles from Smith and Hedgcorth ahead of a two-run double by Grace Barton.

Jacy Tongay capped that rally with a two-RBI single, and West County enforced the mercy rule by adding seven runs on 12 batters in the fourth.

Wright doubled to finish 2-for-4, and Natalee Womack contributed a two-run single toward the closing surge. Riley Kawelaske went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

Libbie Priggel singled, and Jayla Weddington walked and scored for Portageville (2-2). Audrey Greenwell allowed nine runs on 11 hits, and struck out four over three innings in the loss.

TRACK & FIELD

Festus Invitational

FESTUS, Mo. – Central junior Kannon Harlow opened the track and field season by clearing 13 ½ feet and claiming the pole vault title on Saturday at the McCullough-Douglas Invitational.

Harlow placed second at last year’s Class 3 state meet. Fellow returning medalist Hakin Wagner finished fourth in the long jump for the Rebels.

The Farmington boys stacked up ninth among 21 schools for the best team finish by an MAAA program. The discus throw was omitted from the schedule due to flooding.

Evan Fuller posted a second-place time of 1:58.72 in the 800, and Brett Drye bolstered the Knights after taking third in the long and triple jumps.

Bryson Logan scored points in the 4x400 relay and both hurdles events. Paul Taylor of Ste. Genevieve was fifth in the javelin throw.

Ste. Genevieve sophomore Kayden Huck raced to fifth and seventh in her hurdles contests. Abigail Merklin was sixth in the 400.

Ella Scott and Clarah Watkins placed sixth and seventh, respectively, for Farmington in the girls pole vault.

The Central Rebel Relays have been rescheduled for Monday.

Local Boys Results:

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.11m

800 – 2. Evan Fuller, FARM, 1:58.72

Long Jump – 3. Brett Drye, FARM, 6.47m; 8. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 6.19m

Triple Jump – 3. Brett Drye, FARM, 13.07m; 4. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 12.99m

Javelin – 5. Paul Taylor, SG, 40.30m

110 Hurdles – 5. Bryson Logan, FARM, 16.83

300 Hurdles – 6. Bryson Logan, FARM, 44.36; 8. Sam Woodson, FARM, 44.67

4x400 – 6. Farmington (Evan Fuller, Bryson Logan, Dustin Randazzo, Sam Woodson), 3:39.72

4x200 – 8. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Parker Dickinson, Kaesen McClain, Dustin Randazzo), 1:37.33

High Jump – 8. Justus Boyer, FARM, 1.58m

Local Girls Results:

100 Hurdles – 5. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.53; 7. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 18:00

400 – 6. Abigail Merklin, SG, 1:05.53

Pole Vault – 6. Ella Scott, FARM, 2.74m; 7. Clarah Wilkins, FARM, 2.43m

4x200 – 6. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Cadence Dunn, Grace Shubert, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 1:55.15

1600 – 7. Kale Clements, SG, 5:35.69

300 Hurdles – 7. Kayden Huck, SG, 51.48

4x800 – 8. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Olivia Klump, Kale Clements, Hollyn Zangaro), 10:53.91