Williams smacks 4 HR, MAC drops series to Crowder

PARK HILLS – The scorching bat of left fielder Derek Williams helped the Mineral Area baseball team salvage one victory in a four-game Region 16 series against ninth-ranked Crowder.

Williams belted a walk-off solo home run in the seventh inning, and finished 2-for-3 as the Cardinals topped the Roughriders 4-3 in game one of a doubleheader on Monday.

Rafael Garcia notched a single and sacrifice fly, and Dee Triplett reached base three times. Liam Bushey added an RBI and Jose Ramirez singled as Mineral Area maximized five hits.

Brian Strange pitched two hitless innings and struck out four for the relief win. Gavin Oswald compiled 10 strikeouts and allowed one earned run on seven hits in a no-decision.

Crowder (17-7, 3-1) responded with an outburst against the MAC bullpen during the series finale, and notched three home runs for a 14-5 triumph in eight innings.

The Roughriders trailed 4-3 until the seventh, but rallied with four runs off reliever Carter Rees before erupting for seven more against Kaleb Lemos and Ryker Walton in the eighth.

Williams hammered his eighth home run in 16 games this season, and Triplett finished 3-for-3 with a three-run shot for Mineral Area (7-9, 1-3).

Bushey doubled and equaled Williams at 2-for-4 overall. Garcia provided an RBI single while Antoine Tremblay and Ruendrick Piternella tallied hits.

Martijn Schoonderwoerd moved from the closer role to the back of the rotation, and worked the first three innings with two runs and four walks allowed while fanning two.

The series began on Sunday after being postponed due to weather, and Crowder scored five times in the sixth inning to secure an 8-3 victory in game one.

Josh Patrick produced three RBI with a double and triple, and Landrey Wilkerson was also 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead the Roughriders.

Houston King, Peyton Holt and Clayton Gray added two hits each. Jake Wilson yielded two runs and had five strikeouts over four innings for the win before Gage Singer earned the three-inning save.

Aaron Evers powered his way to 10 strikeouts on the mound, but suffered the loss for MAC after giving six earned runs on eight hits with three walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Lemos went 2-for-3 with a solo blast, and Williams also connected while homering once during all four games on the weekend.

Justin Carinci and Bushey contributed doubles while Brady Renneberg and Triplett singled to give the Cardinals seven hits in defeat.

Chaz Poppy and Wilkerson went deep in game two on Friday, and Holt was 2-for-3 with three RBI to help Crowder prevail 10-7.

R.J. Mayor put Mineral Area ahead with a two-run double in the first inning, but Cody Adcock worked around six walks and allowed no more scoring through seven quality frames for the win.

The Roughriders scored three times in the third inning, and chased starter Russell Derbyshire in the fourth while adding five against he and reliever Pierce Hartmann for an 8-2 lead.

Mineral Area committed two costly errors, and could not complete the comeback despite another home run by Williams in the eighth and two-run shot from Triplett with two outs in the ninth.

Garcia finished 3-for-4 overall, and Bushey reached safely four times on two singles and two walks to pace the Cardinals, who open a four-game series at Jefferson on Thursday.

