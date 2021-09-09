Buerck gives MAC women victory in extra time

Mineral Area connected on a series of four passes to open the scoring in the 19th minute. The sequence began when Emily Kellum stole possession near midfield.

Mallory Mathes found Gant from the sideline, and the next touch sprang Buerck over the middle for a 17-yard drive between two opposing players.

The Cardinals dominated the first half to compile 11 of their 15 total shots, but starting Jefferson keeper Sharayah Donovan stopped Buerck on a penalty kick with a dive to her right.

Gant promptly rebuilt momentum after taking a long pass from goalie Theresa Butscher and streaking past several players for her team-high sixth of the season and a 2-0 lead.

But the Mineral Area back line retreated too late on a Jefferson counter attack, and Callie McMurtey finished a partial breakaway with 1:09 left before halftime.

Vikings defenders Cierstyn Jacquin and Lowley disrupted strong outside runs by Kayleigh Slinkard and Kadelia Watkins early in the second half.

Stanley stopped Gant from 22 yards off a crossing feed from Slinkard in the 70th minute, and Jefferson soon drew even in a moment of MAC confusion.