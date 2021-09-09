Buerck gives MAC women victory in extra time

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Leah Buerck sprinted toward the end line to track down a lead pass from Ella Gant, then calmly delivered an uplifting overtime winner for the Mineral Area women’s soccer team
The freshman forward from Perryville netted her second goal of the match in the 96th minute, and the Cardinals salvaged a 3-2 victory Wednesday over Jefferson after coughing up a two-goal advantage.
Gant scored in her fourth consecutive match, and assisted on both Buerck tallies as Mineral Area (3-1) overcame a 12-4 disparity in fouls on the road.
The Cardinals dropped a heart-breaker at State Fair on Sunday following multiple costly defensive gaffes, and saw a similar scenario potentially unfold again.
Jefferson (0-1-1) produced the first scoring chance of extra time on a giveaway, but center back Emma Winkler raced to break up a right-side shot before the ensuing corner was fired high by Carys Lowley.
Gant capitalized when the Vikings failed to clear moments later, drawing three defenders in the middle before sliding the ball ahead with Buerck onside.
Buerck stopped the ball with about two feet to spare, then made a quick touch around the last defender before tucking her shot between keeper Ruth Stanley and the near post.
Mineral Area connected on a series of four passes to open the scoring in the 19th minute. The sequence began when Emily Kellum stole possession near midfield.
Mallory Mathes found Gant from the sideline, and the next touch sprang Buerck over the middle for a 17-yard drive between two opposing players.
The Cardinals dominated the first half to compile 11 of their 15 total shots, but starting Jefferson keeper Sharayah Donovan stopped Buerck on a penalty kick with a dive to her right.
Gant promptly rebuilt momentum after taking a long pass from goalie Theresa Butscher and streaking past several players for her team-high sixth of the season and a 2-0 lead.
But the Mineral Area back line retreated too late on a Jefferson counter attack, and Callie McMurtey finished a partial breakaway with 1:09 left before halftime.
Vikings defenders Cierstyn Jacquin and Lowley disrupted strong outside runs by Kayleigh Slinkard and Kadelia Watkins early in the second half.
Stanley stopped Gant from 22 yards off a crossing feed from Slinkard in the 70th minute, and Jefferson soon drew even in a moment of MAC confusion.
Butscher, who made three saves against five shots on goal in the win, vacated the box by about 20 yards for a ball that never reached her.
As Mineral Area failed to clear in the middle, McMurtey settled the loose ball and found Sarah Becszlko alone for a tying kick into the wide-open cage during the 73rd minute.
Buerck juked past a defender and was brought down just outside the box with nine minutes remaining, and Stanley caught the lobbed free kick by Mathes.
The Cardinals had a deeper substitution pattern than their previous outing, as four different players rotated at left outside back. Loren Kincaid made her first start, and Alexys Cook finished the match.
Abby Holmes intercepted the ball during a seven-minute stretch before halftime. Gant guided the next pass ahead to Slinkard on the run, but Donovan responded with her strongest save.
Mineral Area will resume the Region 16 schedule against East Central on Saturday.