Buerck, Mathes headline breakout by MAC women

PARK HILLS – Although persistent pressure failed to yield results throughout the majority of a perplexing first half, the Mineral Area women’s soccer team never stopped attacking.

The fatigue from a depleted roster and unseasonable 95-degree temperatures was bound to catch up to visiting East Central eventually.

The Cardinals turned a series of solid midfield passes into three goals within a two-minute span on Monday afternoon, and topped their visiting Region 16 opponents 5-1.

Leah Buerck netted the tying and go-ahead goals with the halftime break in between, and Mineral Area bombarded the Falcons for a 35-4 advantage in total shots.

Mallory Mathes added her first two goals of the season, and Ella Cosentino pushed forward to net her first at a collegiate player for the Cardinals.

Mineral Area (2-4-1, 1-0-1) regrouped from a nine-day hiatus and ugly loss to the Central Methodist junior varsity to secure a solid MCCAC win.

The Cardinals had totaled six goals in their previous six matches – albeit with tough competition from two Mississippi road trips mixed in – and needed time to finally click against the Falcons.

East Central (1-4-1, 0-2-0) was decisively outshot 13-1 by the midway mark of the first half, but stellar work by keeper Gabby Mattli helped the visitors protect an early lead for a while.

Buerck, the top returning scorer from last year’s conference championship squad, used her individual creativity to snap the MAC drought after previous designed plays failed to fully connect.

She dribbled through two defenders about 40 yards from the net, then continued toward the middle of the box before sliding the tying shot past a sliding Mattli in the 39th minute.

Mattli made 25 saves overall, including a couple of leaping catches against forward Kayleigh Slinkard, who accelerated down the left sideline to create solid chances and had a team-high four shots on goal.

Three MAC reserves threatened to break the tie just before intermission, but Mattli handled a redirection by Savannah Hasemeier off excellent passes by Colleen Flanagan and Kadelia Wilkins.

Maria McSherry put the Falcons ahead unassisted with a pinpoint strike from beyond 30 yards in the 10th minute. The sinking shot beat keeper Alexys Cook just beneath the crossbar.

But East Central had just one available substitute on the bench, and expended significant energy trying to stay in front of the opposing forwards.

Rylee Mirth had the first quality scoring chance for the Cardinals off a second ball, and sent the second of back-to-back corner kicks on target to Cennet Oruc for a header that carried a few feet wide.

Frustration mounted when MAC had three cracks from inside 16 yards to no avail. Buerck had a settled rebound shot blocked, and Hannah Miller tapped the loose carom off the right post before Mattli covered at the line.

But the host squad was celebrating often once the second half commenced. Buerck received a good ball from Flanagan in stride, and fended off contact from Holly New to finish in the 55th minute.

Buerck assisted both tallies by Mathes, who made the margin 3-1 on a left-side run just 56 seconds later. Mathes capped the scoring with a clean shot from right edge of the box in the 71st minute.

Cosentino occasionally joined the rush from her defensive back position, and pounded the turf when her excellent chance along the back post was turned aside by Mattli.

She capped the pivotal three-goal flurry, however, with a sure touch on a run past the tiring East Central back line. Flanagan pocketed her second assist on the play.

Cook faced only two shots while earning her second win as first-year MAC keeper. She stopped a 20-yard free kick that eluded a wall, and McSherry volleyed the immediate rebound wide during the second half.

Hasemeier was not tested after replacing Cook for the final 15 minutes.

Anna Gremaud assisted the first goal by Buerck, and Ella Gant produced two lengthy shots on goal for the Cardinals, who will travel to Wabash Valley on Wednesday.