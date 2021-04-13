Cardinals battle back in 2-1 loss to Metropolitan

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A pair of second-half goals by Metropolitan stirred up an encouraging streak of defiance from the Mineral Area women’s soccer team on Monday afternoon.
Kayleigh Slinkard fueled a comeback attempt with her first collegiate goal, and only a blatant foul prevented the former Fredericktown standout from netting a second equalizer.
The Wolves survived a resulting free kick and ensuing corner with about six minutes remaining, and left Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex still unbeaten with a 2-1 Region 16 win.
Mariah Magdziak buried an immaculate header off a corner kick from Anna Neace in the 59th minute for the Metropolitan (3-0, 3-0) game winner.
Mineral Area (0-3, 0-2) was probably one step away from answering when Slinkard made an explosive run down the middle and received a lead pass from longtime teammate Mallory Mathes.
Metropolitan keeper Karina Vela charged out from the box to challenge on a slide, but Slinkard got past her with a subtle touch as defender Mya Sams chased from behind.
Slinkard tumbled down amid contact from Sams, and Mineral Area coaches immediately appealed for an automatic red card arguing that the partial breakaway was impeded by the last defender.
Officials instead ruled that Vela initiated the first contact outside the box, and sent the keeper off with a yellow card, taking away a potential penalty kick.
Isabella Hanke donned the goalie jersey for the ensuing free kick from 22 yards away, and knocked down a solid strike toward the top-left corner from Mathes to preserve the lead.
The Wolves produced both of their goals off set pieces. Mary Delgado opened the scoring by drilling a free kick in the 50th minute as MAC allowed too much sustained activity within its back line.
Ashlyn Moore blocked another free kick as part of a five-person wall, and the Cardinals trailed for just 1 minute, 41 seconds after initially falling behind.
Angelica Ramos found Slinkard sprinting ahead between two defenders, and Slinkard beat Vela with a rolling shot inside the right post to make it 1-1.
Magdziak struck back on a redirection from a tight angle, and the Wolves protected their second lead by avoiding a serious threat as MAC pushed its lineup forward over the final five minutes.
Neace was involved in numerous possible scoring chances for Metropolitan in the first half, but Mineral Area managed to disrupt each one.
MAC keeper Elizabeth Synder stopped nine of 11 shots on goal, and had three excellent saves prior to halftime. She denied a tough 20-yard drive by Elisah Miller in the opening moments.
Central graduate Abby Holmes frustrated opposing midfielders by breaking up several passes over a 10-minute stretch, and center back Emily Kellum prevented Neace from turning past her one on one in deep.
The Cardinals placed just two first-half shots on goal, as Vela handled a long attempt by Mathes. Slinkard generated a team-high five shots overall.
Each squad earned two corner kicks. Mathes created the first for Mineral Area by keeping her balance past a defender on a long run down the left sideline.
A bad clearing attempt nearly cost the Cardinals just before halftime, but a give-and-go between Hanke and Miller failed to connect.
Moore was assessed a yellow card early in the second half.
Mineral Area will travel to St. Charles for another region game on Wednesday.