Cardinals battle back in 2-1 loss to Metropolitan

Officials instead ruled that Vela initiated the first contact outside the box, and sent the keeper off with a yellow card, taking away a potential penalty kick.

Isabella Hanke donned the goalie jersey for the ensuing free kick from 22 yards away, and knocked down a solid strike toward the top-left corner from Mathes to preserve the lead.

The Wolves produced both of their goals off set pieces. Mary Delgado opened the scoring by drilling a free kick in the 50th minute as MAC allowed too much sustained activity within its back line.

Ashlyn Moore blocked another free kick as part of a five-person wall, and the Cardinals trailed for just 1 minute, 41 seconds after initially falling behind.

Angelica Ramos found Slinkard sprinting ahead between two defenders, and Slinkard beat Vela with a rolling shot inside the right post to make it 1-1.

Magdziak struck back on a redirection from a tight angle, and the Wolves protected their second lead by avoiding a serious threat as MAC pushed its lineup forward over the final five minutes.