Cardinals hang tough in loss to No. 1 Heartland

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s soccer team provided more than a formidable challenge to the top-ranked squad in NJCAA Division II on Friday afternoon.

An adjusted lineup solid offensive work enabled the Cardinals to outshoot Heartland 19-13 while making their first appearance in the South Central District playoffs.

But the Hawks survived 12 first-half shots in a true road environment, and received 10 saves from keeper Sofia Mosquera to advance in the postseason with a 2-0 shutout.

Lina Lopez scored unassisted in the 39th minute, and Zara Dominguez added an insurance tally after the intermission on a pass from Eve Nevarez.

Heartland (11-1-1) produced six corner kicks while yielding four to the Cardinals, and moved ahead to face SW Illinois on Sunday for an automatic bid in the national tournament.

Mineral Area secured a district bid as runner-up from host Region 16, and stayed aggressive in hopes of scoring a massive upset.

Mallory Mathes and Emma Winkler each notched three shots on goal while combining for 11 overall. Mosquera also thwarted two chances by leading goal scorer Leah Buerck.

Victoria Peine made only her third appearance this season as keeper and first since Aug. 28, stopping four of six shots on goal in defeat.

Although Heartland committed more fouls in the contest, Rylee Mirth and Anna Gremaud of the Cardinals were assessed the only yellow cards.

Mineral Area (6-10-1) will face massive roster changes next fall. Three-year team members Kayleigh Slinkard, Alexys Cook and Mathes have been part of the program since its inception.

Two road wins last month over Illinois Valley and the Culver-Stockton junior varsity were forfeited due to unspecified reasons.