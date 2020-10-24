Cardinals steadfast at Francis Park meet

ST. LOUIS – With sophomore all-Americans Donovan Denslow and Wyatt Elliott once again leading the way, the Mineral Area men’s cross country team headlined another meet on Saturday morning.

The Cardinals landed five runners within the top 18 overall, and outpaced top challenger Hannibal-LaGrange to win the St. Louis Fall Classic.

The event was hosted at Francis Park by the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, one of five NAIA programs included within the seven-team field.

Denslow (26:22) and Elliott (26:26) finished second and third, respectively, as the Cardinals totaled 30 points compared to Hannibal-LaGrange with 47.

Kyle Vinyard (27:04) was the fastest freshman on the 8K men’s course among 48 competitors, giving Mineral Area a third top-five result.

Fredericktown graduate Brayden Mullins (27:57) was 11th to further propel the Cardinals, while Caleb Wicklund (28:44) and Alex Ahrens (29:11) completed their team effort.

Antonio Chapa (25:43), an unaffiliated runner formerly of IUPUI and Purdue-Northwest, earned the individual victory by a margin of 39 seconds.