Casey, Denslow compete at NJCAA Indoors

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Jake Casey specialized in sprints and relays throughout a decorated track and field career at Central High School.

The former varsity three-sport standout has since expanded his repertoire as a member of the budding Mineral Area College men’s track program.

Casey displayed his versatility and marked multiple personal bests during the two-day, seven-event heptathlon at the NJCAA Indoor Championship.

His composite score of 3,669 points Saturday on the campus of Pittsburg State University placed 14th nationally and easily surpassed his previous high total.

Mineral Area teammate Donovan Denslow added a top-10 result to his resume while competing in two separate distance races at the meet.

The reigning NJCAA Division III cross country national champion posted a time of 4:23.58 while running the mile, placing 10th overall.

Denslow previously attacked the 3000-meter run Friday, and crossed the line 13th at 8:57.03. The focus will now shift to the upcoming outdoor season.