Defensive lapses cost Mineral Area men

UNION, Mo. – Forward Oliver Green delivered a breakout performance, and keeper Ryan Garner made three brilliant saves in one-versus-one situations.

But the 11th-ranked Mineral Area men’s soccer team could not overcome several costly miscues from a leaky back line against East Central.

Stephen Akot scored two goals, assisted on another, and the host Falcons produced eight corner kicks during a 4-3 victory on Wednesday to stop a six-match unbeaten streak by the Cardinals 4-3.

Mineral Area regrouped from an initial disorganized five-minute stretch, but surrendered two tallies on turnovers early in the second half before time ran out its closing comeback bid.

Akot sent a seemingly innocent ball that bounced twice in the box between defenders Jacob Chapman and Tyson White. But neither man could clear, and Garner was obstructed as Joe McInnes slipped into the crowd and broke a 2-2 deadlock in the 50th minute.

East Central (9-4) picked up key insurance when Jack Ridley intercepted near midfield, and played the ball toward Akot, who caught up to it down the middle while leaving the defense behind.