Defensive lapses cost Mineral Area men

UNION, Mo. – Forward Oliver Green delivered a breakout performance, and keeper Ryan Garner made three brilliant saves in one-versus-one situations.
But the 11th-ranked Mineral Area men’s soccer team could not overcome several costly miscues from a leaky back line against East Central.
Stephen Akot scored two goals, assisted on another, and the host Falcons produced eight corner kicks during a 4-3 victory on Wednesday to stop a six-match unbeaten streak by the Cardinals 4-3.
Mineral Area regrouped from an initial disorganized five-minute stretch, but surrendered two tallies on turnovers early in the second half before time ran out its closing comeback bid.
Akot sent a seemingly innocent ball that bounced twice in the box between defenders Jacob Chapman and Tyson White. But neither man could clear, and Garner was obstructed as Joe McInnes slipped into the crowd and broke a 2-2 deadlock in the 50th minute.
East Central (9-4) picked up key insurance when Jack Ridley intercepted near midfield, and played the ball toward Akot, who caught up to it down the middle while leaving the defense behind.
Garner emerged from the cage to challenge on a slide, but Akot avoided him with a quick touch to the left and calmly fired his second of the match into the open net.
The Falcons were soundly contained by MAC 3-0 in their previous meeting, but pieced together a 17-15 final advantage in shots during the rematch.
Although scoring chances were prevalent from both sides, East Central closely marked top attacker Bryce Sancegraw while limiting him to four shots.
Sancegraw was able to earn a corner off a solid run and cross from Jake Sauerbrunn, and had a subsequent sprint broken up late after dribbling too far ahead to maintain possession.
Garner kept the Cardinals within two goals with a leaping tap over the crossbar when Falcons defender Scott Peggie launched a free kick from about 30 yards with 13 minutes left.
Green snapped a personal seven-match scoring drought for Mineral Area (7-2-2), and completed a hat trick on a quick settle and rocket from long range on an assist from Carter Hays with 6:29 remaining.
Sancegraw remained down in the box following a collision in the closing moments, but could not coax a foul call from the referee. Time expired as he was substituting back into the lineup.
Garner stopped four of eight shots faced, and denied Akot after getting past defender James Nuku for a clean breakaway down the left side.
Akot would get another opportunity on an excellent through pass from midfielder Nelson Pena in the 10th minute, and juked past Hays before tucking his shot past Garner and inside the left post.
The Cardinals nearly answered when a rebound shot by Nuku rattled the near post and bounded away for a second corner that was easily cleared.
Green commenced his memorable performance in the 23rd minute with a stellar running volley on a cross from Joe Maunsell for the equalizer.
The same combination clicked again in picturesque fashion for the go-ahead goal. Green timed his run toward an elevated pass from the left side by Maunsell, and redirected a leaping header past keeper Bailey Hoehne.
White and Hays switched between the forward and back positions as the Cardinals shuffled personnel in attempt to slow their opposition. White narrowly missed a header on a cross from Rory Kelly before halftime.
East Central breached the box yet again to draw even in the 43rd minute. Julio Gonzalez shrugged off a defender amid the scramble to poke the ball past Garner and make it 2-2.
Gonzalez blatantly shoved Garner to the ground while retrieving the ball from the net, and received only a yellow card as players congregated.
Kelly was carded for his remarks during the exchange, and the ECC coaching staff was also booked for subsequently arguing. No similar incidents occurred during the second half.
Mineral Area will finish the regular season at St. Charles on Saturday before carrying the No. 2 seed into the Region 16 tournament.