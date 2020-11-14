Denslow, Elliott power MAC to cross country title repeat

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Over the extent of five chilly miles on Saturday afternoon, Donovan Denslow made his attainable goal of an individual national title look easy.
With fellow sophomore Wyatt Elliott following Denslow across the finish line, the Mineral Area men’s cross country program cruised to a collective repeat of their NJCAA Division III championship.
All eight Cardinals entered – between the men’s and women’s races – earned All-America honors, many of them saving their best collegiate performances for the most prominent stage.
Denslow completed his first mile in slightly less than five minutes, and had already broken away for a 15-second lead among the field of 37 competitors.
To further illustrate his dominance, Denslow increased his pace on the heels of a challenging fourth mile and closed with a winning 8K time of 26:38.63.
His margin of victory swelled to 40 seconds over Elliott (27:18.18), who secured a 1-2 Mineral Area finish after the duo placed third and fourth, respectively, last season.
While Denslow and Elliott each secured First Team All-America status for a second consecutive time, the awards and accolades were generously spread throughout the MAC squad.
Freshman Kyle Vinyard (27:48.52) also made the First Team by placing fourth overall. He was running third near the midway point of the race before Bryan Freeze of Kellogg (Mich.) pushed forward.
Caleb Wicklund (28:00.13) headlined the All-America Second Team in sixth position, thanks to a superb kick that enabled him to pass three other contenders within the last mile.
Alex Ahrens (28:17.26) checked in 10th for the last Second Team spot, and the Cardinals set a new meet record for lowest composite score of 18 points.
“From the time they came back to college in early August for official practice, the sophomores were talking to the freshmen about getting back to the national meet and repeating as national champions,” Mineral Area head coach Steve Davis stated.
“Everyone was focused and worked hard to achieve it. Had a few bumps and bruises and a quarantine or two to overcome, but the end of the season produced the desired result for the MAC team.”
Joliet (Ill.) had four of the top 12 runners as runner-up with 40 points, including Julian Rosenbach (27:58.41) in fourth place.
The number of national participants was significantly lower compared to last November with a myriad of possible explanations; the ongoing effects of COVID-19 or the meet location shifting from Massachusetts to Iowa.
Regardless of circumstances, a season originally in jeopardy of ever getting started reached the most satisfying conclusion. The MAC men own two championship trophies in just two seasons of eligibility.
The Cardinals actively scrambled to find available meets around the Midwest, often competing at events hosted by NAIA schools. Their level of preparation proved more than adequate.
Jacob Arnold (28:52.34) was briefly three places outside the All-America cut line for MAC, but worked his way toward 15th overall to become a two-time honoree. He made the Second Team last year in ninth.
An increase in roster depth contributed to the more decisive repeat. Several incoming Cardinals clocked times in the preseason that rivaled those posted at the previous national meet.
Saturday also marked a banner outing for the two returning Mineral Area women as St. Paul Lutheran graduate Hailey Cortez and Nani Brewington earned individual distinction.
Cortez became isolated in a battle for 10th place with Ruth Kirkwood of DuPage, and seized the crucial position about 2 ½ miles in before holding on to join the All-America Second Team.
Cortez (22:08.32) placed 18th on a faster 5K course last year.
Brewington crossed 13th out of 33 competitors to secure Honorable Mention for the Cardinals after taking 30th as a freshman.
Tiffany Lehmann (20:10.87) of Joliet captured the national championship by 14 seconds over runner-up Emma Berning of Kellogg. Those same schools landed first and second in the team standings.
Temperatures hovered in the low 40s for the start of the noon women’s event.
