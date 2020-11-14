Denslow, Elliott power MAC to cross country title repeat

Freshman Kyle Vinyard (27:48.52) also made the First Team by placing fourth overall. He was running third near the midway point of the race before Bryan Freeze of Kellogg (Mich.) pushed forward.

Caleb Wicklund (28:00.13) headlined the All-America Second Team in sixth position, thanks to a superb kick that enabled him to pass three other contenders within the last mile.

Alex Ahrens (28:17.26) checked in 10th for the last Second Team spot, and the Cardinals set a new meet record for lowest composite score of 18 points.

“From the time they came back to college in early August for official practice, the sophomores were talking to the freshmen about getting back to the national meet and repeating as national champions,” Mineral Area head coach Steve Davis stated.

“Everyone was focused and worked hard to achieve it. Had a few bumps and bruises and a quarantine or two to overcome, but the end of the season produced the desired result for the MAC team.”

Joliet (Ill.) had four of the top 12 runners as runner-up with 40 points, including Julian Rosenbach (27:58.41) in fourth place.