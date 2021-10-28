First shutout loss dooms season for MAC women

FARMINGTON – One crucial mistake along the back line and the failure to generate any consistent rhythm on offense derailed a banner Mineral Area women’s soccer season much sooner than hoped.
Amerie Henke tapped her second goal of the season into a wide-open cage during the 32nd minute, and St. Charles shocked the top-seeded Cardinals 1-0 in the Region 16 tournament on Wednesday.
The Cougars survived a controversial no-call with less than 90 seconds left, infuriating the MAC bench to the extent that head coach Dan Martin was assessed a red card.
A stellar seven-match win streak and dreams of adding accolades to the program’s initial MCCAC title were suddenly dashed in a tearful conclusion.
Emily Engelhardt stopped all eight shots she faced, and midfielders Leah Maxville and Claudia Hoff also shined as the underdog Cougars buckled but never crumbled defensively.
St. Charles (6-8-3) produced the first five shots over a 13-minute span, and advanced to meet St. Louis for the region championship on Sunday.
Mineral Area (9-2) entered the NJCAA Division II postseason healthy and ranked 12th in the nation with every legitimate reason to anticipate even greater success.
The Cardinals earned home-field advantage, albeit on a natural surface saturated by heavy rain on Sunday night and further tattered during a men’s tournament game on Tuesday.
MAC was facing a St. Charles squad that quickly folded in an 8-0 season opener, but struggled to make relatively basic passes connect throughout the third and final encounter.
Buerck nearly saved the season – or at least prolonged it into overtime – with a courageous effort on her own in the 89th minute.
But after splitting the two center backs and maintaining her balance on a determined dribble, she collided with Engelhardt and was pulled down in the box before the keeper reacted to cover the loose ball.
Mineral Area players, coaches and fans pleaded for a foul and penalty kick, but none was forthcoming. The frustration of that sequence – and perhaps the lackluster performance by his squad in general – emanated from Martin in remarks toward the head referee.
St. Charles wing Paige Planner worked deep into the offensive zone, and shielded the ball as the final seconds ticked away to secure the upset.
Cardinals keeper Theresa Butscher made five saves, but was placed in a nearly impossible situation as the lone goal was obtained.
A dangerous back-line pass was inexplicably sent across the field instead of being cleared forward, and Mineral Area had nobody in the vicinity near the edge of the box.
Planner raced in while Butscher charged outward in desperation. Their meeting at the ball resulted in Henke receiving a fortunate carom in front for an uncontested finish and 1-0 lead.
Martin adjusted his staring personnel and formation with experienced sophomore Emily Kellum shifting back and Elizabeth Snyder taking her midfield spot.
But the Cougars controlled the early action. Hoff had two excellent scoring chances in the 17th minute, but fired a rebound high after her first strike was blocked in close proximity.
Mineral Area finally threatened about five minutes later. Kayleigh Slinkard worked her way down the left sideline to earn the first of five total corners.
Kellum sprang Buerck with an ensuing lead pass before the Cougars encircled her to prevent a clear shot. A 23-yard drive by Ella Gant, the first on goal by her team, was handled by Engelhardt.
Mallory Mathes also intercepted a couple of clearing attempts in good shooting position during the first half, but the top four offensive threats for MAC struggled to establish timing for potential runs.
Some early rust was understandable for the Cardinals, who had not played in 11 days. It was the second October hiatus of that length in an odd schedule that afforded MAC just 11 matches over two months.
After individual attempts to create shots backfired, Martin went to his bench and called upon Gracie Schmitt and Central graduates Abby Holmes, Alexys Cook and Mariah Wagganer for early appearances. Cook joined the action when a bloody nose temporarily sidelined Elisabeth Cosentino.
St. Charles was steadfast at crowding the middle with a lead, and content to challenge one-on-one near the sidelines. Defenders often disrupted the Cardinals by simply clearing the ball out for throws.
MAC built some momentum before intermission to draw a couple of key fouls, but a sinking 35-yard free kick from the strong leg of center back Emma Winkler rattled the crossbar.
Winkler had another chance in the 43rd minute that slipped through the hands of Engelhardt before trickling wide of the near post with three Cardinals rapidly closing in.
Gant nearly capitalized on a poor clearing attempt just out of halftime, but Engelhardt retreated just in time to rescue the soft chip from 20 yards before it could breach the line.
Buerck neatly redirected a Mathes corner in traffic during the 54th minute, but Engerhadt was stationed along the post to keep the header out. Hoff made a crucial steal to clear as MAC searched for a late equalizer.
Mineral Area commenced its pandemic-delayed inaugural season on April 2, and finished just 1-8 before completely turning things around this fall.
The Cardinals suffered their first shutout loss this season. Buerck ended her freshman campaign with 13 goals while Gant tallied 10 more.