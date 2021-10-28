First shutout loss dooms season for MAC women

The Cardinals earned home-field advantage, albeit on a natural surface saturated by heavy rain on Sunday night and further tattered during a men’s tournament game on Tuesday.

MAC was facing a St. Charles squad that quickly folded in an 8-0 season opener, but struggled to make relatively basic passes connect throughout the third and final encounter.

Buerck nearly saved the season – or at least prolonged it into overtime – with a courageous effort on her own in the 89th minute.

But after splitting the two center backs and maintaining her balance on a determined dribble, she collided with Engelhardt and was pulled down in the box before the keeper reacted to cover the loose ball.

Mineral Area players, coaches and fans pleaded for a foul and penalty kick, but none was forthcoming. The frustration of that sequence – and perhaps the lackluster performance by his squad in general – emanated from Martin in remarks toward the head referee.

St. Charles wing Paige Planner worked deep into the offensive zone, and shielded the ball as the final seconds ticked away to secure the upset.