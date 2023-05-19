Former North County High School all-state soccer standout Ella Gant recently signed a National Letter of Intent with NCAA Division II program Missouri Western University after completing two seasons at Mineral Area College. Gant totaled 10 goals and four assists during an all-conference and all-region freshman campaign as the Cardinals captured their first MCCAC title in school history.
