 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genenbacher headed to Notre Dame
0 comments

Genenbacher headed to Notre Dame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Genenbacher headed to Notre Dame
Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School senior Kyle Genenbacher recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division I soccer and continue his education at Notre Dame University, located in South Bend, Ind. Genenbacher was a member under USL Academy Contract of the now-defunct St. Louis Football Club during its final season in 2020. Also seated, from left, are his mother Carletta Genenbacher, sister Carly Genenbacher and father K.J. Genenbacher.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News