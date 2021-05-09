Genenbacher headed to Notre Dame

Farmington High School senior Kyle Genenbacher recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division I soccer and continue his education at Notre Dame University, located in South Bend, Ind. Genenbacher was a member under USL Academy Contract of the now-defunct St. Louis Football Club during its final season in 2020. Also seated, from left, are his mother Carletta Genenbacher, sister Carly Genenbacher and father K.J. Genenbacher.