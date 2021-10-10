George returns to power MAC men

ROBINSON, Ill. – Alexi George returned to action from a broken wrist to score two goals, and the Mineral Area men’s soccer team blanked Lincoln Trail 5-0 on Saturday.

Joe Maunsell and Ruvim Karpenchuck also netted their first goals this season, and Bryce Sancegraw hit a penalty kick as the 13th-ranked Cardinals won their fourth straight match.

Ryan Garner stopped all five shots faced before Cameron Baker spelled him at keeper for the final 20 minutes of a combined shutout – the fifth recorded by Mineral Area (7-1-2).

Maunsell opened the scoring unassisted in the 21st minute, and Sancegraw added his team-leading 15th after Rory Kelly drew a foul in the box.

George, who missed seven contests due to injury, connected off assists from Sancegraw and Victor Herion about five minutes apart to hand the Cardinals a solid 4-0 halftime lead.

Karpenchuck capped the action in the 86th minute by redirecting a free kick from Blane Staus.

Harrison Rudd produced two shots, and losing keeper Tye Kanipe made four saves for first-year program Lincoln Trail (4-10).

Mineral Area will travel to East Central on Wednesday and St. Charles on Saturday for a pair of men’s and women’s doubleheaders to conclude the regular season.

