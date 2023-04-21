PARK HILLS – Farmington graduate Emma Gerstner has become the fourth member of the Mineral Area program in the span of a month to be chosen as NJCAA Division III track and field Athlete of the Week.

The versatile freshman achieved the individual award after setting a couple of new personal records as the Cardinals competed on April 15 at the Greenville University Select meet.

She followed teammate Laine Cottrell and men’s standouts Hunter Cary and Sie’ntez Lerma in earning the national honor. The MAC women are currently the top-rated squad in NJCAA Division III.

Gerstner finished third among 18 entries in the long jump event at Greenville, posting a distance of 17 feet, 6 inches during her third attempt.

She also sprinted to a career-best time of 12.90 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and established herself as the NJCAA D-III women’s national leader.

Gerstner previously qualified for the upcoming national meet – scheduled for May 11-13 in Utica, N.Y. – in the long and triple jumps during the winter indoor season.

A former three-sport performer at Farmington, Gerstner was a double state medalist last year in Class 4 after taking third in the long jump and sixth as part of the a 4x400 relay crew.