Clutch Claywell tops MAC Fall Classic

FARMINGTON – Mineral Area College golfer Wil Claywell showed unshakable resilience during the last two scheduled holes of his round on Tuesday at Crown Pointe.

The North County graduate sank a clutch 10-foot putt to save par and force a playoff, where he edged Andrew Watson of John A. Logan to claim top individual honors at the MAC Fall Classic.

Claywell hammered a 310-yard drive down the center of the fairway at No. 18, and tapped in for par to defeat Watson, whose tee shot found a bunker after choosing to hit first in the playoff.

Mineral Area finished three shots off the winning team pace for third in the overall standings. Jonah Burgess finished seventh, Jack Weis was ninth and Alden Klug placed 10th individually.

With two holes to play in regulation, Claywell sent his approach over the green to a challenging angle for a potential par, but chipped within close range to make the saving putt and stay tied for the lead.

Claywell overcame another tough predicament after landing a shot on the 54th hole of the event into a bunker, but again managed to avoid a costly bogey.