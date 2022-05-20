 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAC golf places 18th in nation

Mineral Area Golf

The Mineral Area men's golf team placed 18th at the NJCAA Division II national tournament on Thursday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Mo.

 Submitted Photo, MAC Athletics

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Mineral Area men’s golf team tied for 18th place at the NJCAA Division II national tournament after missing the final round cut on Thursday.

North County graduate and reigning Region 16 champion Wil Claywell was the top overall performer for the Cardinals, who compiled a score of 975 through three rounds at Twin Hills.

Claywell finished 59th among individuals at 18-over-par 234, and was the only MAC player to produce his best round of the event on Thursday.

He was near the top of the leaderboard for a while on Tuesday, thanks to a 37 on the front nine that included two birdies. Claywell collected three birdies to shoot 76 on Thursday.

Logan Dailey posted the second-best total for MAC with consistency at 242 (81+80+81), and compiled eight birdies for the tournament.

Teammate Jack Weis equaled the first two rounds of Dailey with 81 and 80, then slipped slightly to 85 for a composite 246. Seth Waters ended with 254 after placing third at the district stage.

Farmington graduate Jonah Burgess had an eventual first day, as two triple bogeys nullified four birdies within the first eight holes. He ended the week with 260.

The Cardinals made significant strides this season by qualifying for nationals as a full team after winning the Region 16 and South Central district titles.

