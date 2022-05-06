Mineral Area golf team earns district, region titles

WICHITA, Kan. – Seth Waters delivered a magnificent opening round, and North County graduate Wil Claywell showed unflappable consistency through 54 holes over two days.

The Mineral Area men's golf team booked an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division II national tournament on Tuesday after capturing both the Region 16 and South Central district titles.

District medalist Claywell placed second overall, and Waters finished one shot behind in third for all-region and all-district honors among 38 players participating at Auburn Hills Golf Course.

The Cardinals shot a collective 24-over-par score of 888 to easily outpace region foes Metropolitan and State Fair, and edged Tyler (Texas) by a mere two strokes at 890 for top team distinction.

Farmington graduate Jonah Burgess, Jack Weis, Logan Daily and J.J. Litteken helped comprise the winning team, and MAC celebrated Mike Mapes as Region 16 Coach of the Year.

Adam Hawthorn of Tyler compiled a four-shot individual district victory at 4-under par for the tournament, highlighted by a stellar 67 in the second round.

Claywell twice birdied the 17th hole, and finished even at 216 (73-72-71) overall. He avoided suffering a double bogey throughout the entire event, and totaled six birdies.

Waters ended with 217 after carding back-to-back rounds of 75, but first broke a Mineral Area program record for a single round with his opening 67. The sophomore from Jackson, Mo. stormed to 6-under par through 13 holes.

He concluded the first round five shots better than any other competitor, thanks to a blistering streak of four straight birdies at the outset before adding two more along the back nine.

Burgess ranked third among the Cardinals’ contingent with 228 after regrouping from an opening 79 to shoot 74 and 75. Weis followed closely with 229 to complete the team score, and Daily ended with 239.

Mineral Area and Tyler were tied atop the district team leaderboard through two rounds.

Jack Stone of Metropolitan equaled Waters for third overall at 217, while Kyle Steel of North Central and Mason Seabrant of Murray State (Okla.) each tallied 219 in a tie for fifth place.

Weis, who placed 57th last spring at the national tournament, shared the State Fair Classic title last month with Claywell. The entire cast of Cardinals will chase the big prize this time, as Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Mo. hosts the NJCAA championship from May 17-20.

