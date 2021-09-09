Jefferson men rally past Mineral Area

Kelly timed his break perfectly on the ensuing chip from Joe Maunsell, and guided a header between outstretched keeper Goncalo Duraes and the left post in the 30th minute.

Maunsell and Jacob Chapman each blocked Jefferson shots during an active flurry before halftime, and Ryan Garner charged aggressively to stop Dylan Emge as the margin stayed at 1-0.

Mineral Area looked to increase the margin right out of intermission, as Sancegraw beat three defenders on an explosive dribble down the left side.

The resulting corner kick from Kelly was redirected wide of the top corner by James Nuku, and Mineral Area would not come any closer to connecting over the remaining time.

Garner stopped six of eight shots on goal by the Vikings, and delivered two of his best saves on a right-side run by Luke Kos and subsequent cross that he tipped away with a leap.

But Jefferson created congestion in the box during the 59th minute, and earned the equalizer when Jalen Corn buried a point-blank shot after Kyeron Daws gathered the initial rebound.