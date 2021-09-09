Jefferson men rally past Mineral Area

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Mineral Area men’s soccer team generated nine corner kicks despite missing a key forward on Wednesday.
The Cardinals were limited to just three shots on goal and nine overall, however, and suffered their first defeat of the season as host Jefferson rallied for a 2-1 victory.
Rashaad Ogun scored in close on a quick strike with less than five minutes remaining in regulation after Joao Saraiva pressured and sent a second ball toward the box.
Jefferson (3-3) attempted 16 shots in the match, and prevailed after a final rushed drive by MAC forward Rory Kelly sailed high from long distance.
The contest marked the return to Hillsboro of Bryce Sancegraw, who transferred to Mineral Area after playing his freshman season with the Vikings.
Jefferson diligently marked the dangerous forward with multiple men, as the Cardinals were without dynamic threat Alexi George, who will miss multiple weeks due to wrist surgery.
Mineral Area (2-1-1) struggled to hold possession throughout much of the first half, but still jumped ahead after Victor Herion won the ball and was hauled down about 35 years away from the goal.
Kelly timed his break perfectly on the ensuing chip from Joe Maunsell, and guided a header between outstretched keeper Goncalo Duraes and the left post in the 30th minute.
Maunsell and Jacob Chapman each blocked Jefferson shots during an active flurry before halftime, and Ryan Garner charged aggressively to stop Dylan Emge as the margin stayed at 1-0.
Mineral Area looked to increase the margin right out of intermission, as Sancegraw beat three defenders on an explosive dribble down the left side.
The resulting corner kick from Kelly was redirected wide of the top corner by James Nuku, and Mineral Area would not come any closer to connecting over the remaining time.
Garner stopped six of eight shots on goal by the Vikings, and delivered two of his best saves on a right-side run by Luke Kos and subsequent cross that he tipped away with a leap.
But Jefferson created congestion in the box during the 59th minute, and earned the equalizer when Jalen Corn buried a point-blank shot after Kyeron Daws gathered the initial rebound.
Garner temporarily preserved a 1-1 deadlock with a sliding breakup after Alvarez Cooper dribbled past Nuku with about 14 minutes to play.
Chapman made a clearing header during the decisive sequence, but the Vikings mounted another attack that Ogun successfully finished.
Mineral Area showed the effects of multiple injuries just two weeks into the new season, as Both Nuku and forward Oliver Green wore protective headgear.
The Cardinals will host Region 16 rival East Central on Saturday at Engler Park in Farmington.