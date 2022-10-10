Late goal denies MAC women conference share

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – A brilliant shot by forward Hannah Miller revived the Mineral Area women in their hopes of capturing a second consecutive MCCAC soccer title on Saturday.

But the Cardinals paid dearly for leaving the top two St. Charles strikers open, and squandered too many quality scoring chances of their own.

Maria Fernandes rifled a tiebreaking 25-yard riser just below the crossbar in the 84th minute, and her 10th goal of the season powered the 19th-ranked Cougars to a 2-1 victory.

Emma Anselm netted her eighth goal as the MAC defense failed to get organized just 50 seconds into the match, and Emily Engelhardt stopped five of six shots faced for the win.

State Fair entered the afternoon tied with the Cardinals atop the conference standings, and secured the regular-season titles by edging East Central 2-1.

St. Charles (10-2-0, 4-1-0) will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 16 tournament, while Mineral Area (5-6-1, 3-1-1) landed the No. 2 seed over State Fair by virtue of goal differential.

The Cardinals controlled field position and a large majority of possession time during the first 20 minutes of the second half. Passes connected in deep from Miller to Kayleigh Slinkard to Mallory Mathes, but SCC defender Madison Wilk blocked the ensuing shot from getting through.

Mineral Area keeper Alexys Cook made solid saves against Leah Maxvill and Braydan Brown on counter attacks to keep the margin at 1-0, and the visitors soon celebrated the equalizer.

Good pressure from Colleen Flanagan on a long middle run forced Engelhardt to clear hastily. Slinkard then made a solid play to settle with her chest before sliding a pass toward Miller.

With plenty of space available in the middle, Miller fired a 30-yard drive into the top corner that barely grazed the fingertips of Engelhardt for a 1-1 game in the 63rd minute. It was her fifth goal in seven games the season.

A previous free kick by Slinkard was routinely handled, and Engelhardt reacted well to a subsequent tricky drive by Clark that skimmed off a patch of dirt in the box.

Cardinals defender Emma Winkler thwarted a dangerous run by Anselm on a superb challenge with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation.

But Fernandez showed impeccable accuracy over the reach of a leaping Cook after teammate Dariyn Hoff won possession and found her open along the right side.

Three late fouls prevented MAC from mounting a desperate retaliation. St. Charles almost added some icing when Anselm narrowly headed a free kick from Maxvill wide with two minutes left.

Mineral Area faced an immediate deficit when Anselm pierced the top corner on an assist from Elin Nillson, and produced only six shots on goal.

Leading scorer Leah Buerck and Mathes were limited to no shots in the match, and midfielder Ella Gant mustered just a single chance on a long free kick.

The Cardinals nearly drew even before halftime as Flanagan and Engelhardt collided heavily about 5 yards from the goal line. A crew of Cougars managed to clear the loose rebound.

St. Charles committed 20 fouls compared to 18 by Mineral Area, but the visitors received the only four yellow cards assessed.

Cook finished with five saves in defeat, and was helped by Anna Gremaud with two clearing plays in the box. Mineral Area next travels to Illinois Central on Wednesday.