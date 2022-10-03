Lewis & Clark punishes Cardinals from distance

PARK HILLS – With nothing to show for 25 solid minutes, the Mineral Area women’s soccer team spent the rest of Sunday afternoon trying to chase down visiting Lewis & Clark.

Anae Roberts buried a clinching 25-yard riser in the 88th minute, shortly after the Cardinals had multiple stellar chances for an equalizer, and the Trailblazers emerged with a 4-2 victory.

Laura Douet and Skylar Nickel also scored from outside the box, and Kendall Chigas stopped five of seven shots faced to bolster Lewis & Clark (4-6-0).

Mineral Area (5-5-1) unofficially outshot yet another opponent 18-12, but watched its four-match win streak evaporate when the visitors struck with decisively better accuracy.

Mallory Mathes and Hannah Miller each netted their team-leading fifth goals this season for the Cardinals, who squandered nine corner kicks and other premium looks from close range.

The energy and passing levels surged out of halftime once MAC trailed 2-0. Mathes and Miller executed two dangerous crosses that nearly connected during an initial flurry.

Leah Buerck and Ella Gant, the two most prolific scorers from last year’s squad, garnered minimal touches while drawing extra attention from the Lewis & Clark midfielders.

But another possession won in the offensive zone enabled Buerck to send a pinpoint diagonal ball toward a streaking Miller, who beat a sliding Chigas to narrow the margin.

The Cardinals paid dearly for failing to mark closely on counters, and Nickel rolled a nifty shot between two defenders and past lunging keeper Alexys Cook just 90 seconds later to restore a 3-1 lead.

Forced into another phase of urgency, MAC received a tremendous spark from midfielder Cennet Oruc, who buzzed to make four defensive steals while also muscling through two players for a threatening run.

Kayleigh Slinkard motored up the sideline to generate a chance for Miller that was broken up, and the Cardinals’ persistence was finally awarded as Oruc was hauled down.

Emma Winkler moved up from her defender spot for a free kick that Miller redirected in the air toward Mathes, who shrugged off heavy contact to tap the ball home for a 3-2 game in the 65th minute.

Despite a frustrating outing overall, Cook kept the Cardinals close with a pair of superb saves, protecting the left post on a bullet from Roberts before diving right to control a subsequent shot.

Mineral Area then came within one upright step of pulling even on two occasions. Mathes cut through the middle and sought one more touch past the keeper, but was sandwiched at the ball by Keldonna Jeffery and Erin Sylvester while regaining her balance.

Chigas flashed the left shin just in time to stop Mathes again on the doorstep as defender Ella Cosentino moved up to issue the pass, and Winkler rattled the crossbar on a free kick from 30 yards away with less than eight minutes left after Slinkard drew a yellow card against defender Shaniah Johnson.

Roberts finished a counter before the MAC back line could organize, and the Division I Trailblazers put all doubt to rest when her drive overpowered the fingertips of a leaping Cook.

The result slowed momentum for the Cardinals ahead of an enormous road match Saturday at St. Charles. Mineral Area can clinch back-to-back MCCAC titles by combining either a win with a State Fair draw or loss against East Central, or a draw with a State Fair loss.

If Mineral Area and State Fair post identical results, barring losses, then the championship could be determined by aggregate goal differential within league play.

The Cardinals dominated action in the early stages of the first half Sunday, but rarely tested Chigas as a few rushed shots missed the mark.

Gant was just wide on a turn from about 20 yards after Rylee Mirth worked toward the corner. Buerck was blocked from straight away, and Cosentino nudged the loose rebound just outside the back post.

Johnson scored first on a pretty header off a corner kick from Roberts, and Douet settled an assist from Maycee Gall to drill a sinking missile between Cook and the crossbar in the 35th minute.