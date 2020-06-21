MAC basketball season moved ahead two weeks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PARK HILLS – Athletic competition for the 2020-21 academic year at Mineral Area College has the green light to proceed as planned – at least for now.

The NJCAA announced its plan of action for the upcoming fall and winter sports seasons on its website Friday, in response to a COVID-19 pandemic that has halted action since March.

The men’s cross country program has a Division III national title to defend, and the newly established men’s and women’s Division I soccer teams are set to commence their inaugural campaigns.

But perhaps the most noticeable change to the sports calendar involves the basketball season, now set to tip off two weeks earlier than usual.

The uncertainty surrounding a possible second wave of COVID-19 later this year prompted the governing body to declare Sept. 14 the first permitted day of basketball practice.

Competition can now begin Oct. 16, and athletic directors are urged to adjust schedules accordingly in attempt to reduce the number of games between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The Cardinals had 16 games and Lady Cardinals played 13 prior to Christmas last season.