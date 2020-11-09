MAC coaching icon Loughary dies at 92

With a degree in agriculture and physical education to his credit, Loughary embarked on a teaching and coaching career that would bring him back home to rural Missouri.

Loughary was eventually chosen to lead a nascent baseball program at Mineral Area in 1967, and kept that position until stepping away 20 years later.

The Cardinals had their best season under Loughary in 1981, posting a 40-10 record, and his dedication and contributions to the college did not go unnoticed.

When MAC developed a new baseball field on campus in 2004, after years of playing its home games at venerable Wilson-Rozier Park in Farmington, the facility was quickly christened with his name.

"I have absolutely no regrets about my two decades at MAC," Loughary said. "They were the best years of my life and I met a lot of great people, many of them are young men who played for me. Many outstanding young men who were affiliated with MAC baseball went on to successful careers. I enjoyed and respected them all.”

Loughary’s impact will be felt across the nation for generations to come. Dozens of his former players have moved on to coach at levels from little league through major Division I.