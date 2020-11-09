MAC coaching icon Loughary dies at 92

Mineral Area baseball has lost its Hall of Fame patriarch, and an expanded community is remembering the life of an iconic coach, mentor, friend and story-teller.
Harold “Hal” Loughary, the man who guided the Cardinals on the diamond for two decades and influenced countless athletes and future coaches, died Monday morning. He was 92.
A native of Caledonia, Loughary earned Hall of Fame distinction with two collegiate athletic programs, Murray State University – inducted in 1996 – and Mineral Area.
Loughary attended Murray State on a basketball scholarship from 1946-50, and was the second leading scorer for the Racers during his senior season.
“I was a little country boy who hadn’t been away from home,” Loughary recalled in an interview with the goracers.com website. “There were only 14 people in my high school graduating class. I was a homebody and didn’t know many people.”
An attraction to baseball prompted Loughary to become a two-sport letterman at the Kentucky school, where his hustle and versatility commanded attention.
The St. Louis Cardinals decided to draft Loughary, and he remained part of the organization in the minor leagues for several years, including a season with the Class D Paducah Chiefs.
With a degree in agriculture and physical education to his credit, Loughary embarked on a teaching and coaching career that would bring him back home to rural Missouri.
Loughary was eventually chosen to lead a nascent baseball program at Mineral Area in 1967, and kept that position until stepping away 20 years later.
The Cardinals had their best season under Loughary in 1981, posting a 40-10 record, and his dedication and contributions to the college did not go unnoticed.
When MAC developed a new baseball field on campus in 2004, after years of playing its home games at venerable Wilson-Rozier Park in Farmington, the facility was quickly christened with his name.
"I have absolutely no regrets about my two decades at MAC," Loughary said. "They were the best years of my life and I met a lot of great people, many of them are young men who played for me. Many outstanding young men who were affiliated with MAC baseball went on to successful careers. I enjoyed and respected them all.”
Loughary’s impact will be felt across the nation for generations to come. Dozens of his former players have moved on to coach at levels from little league through major Division I.
His years at Mineral Area produced three future Major League talents in Tim Lollar, Scott Little and Steve Bieser, now the head coach at the University of Missouri.
Bieser previously coached at Southeast Missouri State and won multiple OVC titles as the successor to Mark Hogan, one more success story who learned until the tutelage of Loughary.
"Coach Loughary was so instrumental in my development as a young man and a baseball player. The lessons he taught me and all of his players on and off the field were so valuable," Bieser said. "He was a great coach but even better man. He will be greatly missed by all, but his legacy will go on. When you think of Mineral Area Baseball Hal Loughary is everyone’s first thought. God Bless!"
Keith Guttin has steered the Missouri State program in Springfield since 1983. Guttin is currently 11th among active Division I coaches in career victories, and led the Bears to the 2003 College World Series.
Another premier player for Loughary, Park Hills native Mark Baker, was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and later spent four seasons in the Houston Astros organization. Baker died on May 12.
MAC collaborated with the St. Francois Rotary Club to establish an Athletic Department Hall of Fame in 2014. Its first two inductees were easy choices.
Loughary was honored in the inaugural class with late men’s basketball coach Bob Sechrest, Sr., of whom the campus arena is named.
Long since retired from Mineral Area, Loughary decided to take on another coaching endeavor when a budding wood-bat summer collegiate league targeted Farmington as a franchise home.
The now-defunct summer collegiate KIT League relaunched on the field in 2005, and the Farmington Firebirds tapped Loughary to manage their inaugural season at age 77.
The Firebirds were challenged as a geographic outlier with the other three clubs based in Sikeston, Mo., Fulton, Ky., and Union City, Tenn.
Those two- and three-hour bus trips out of state would often include light-hearted stories shared by Loughary from his past playing and coaching experiences.
Between the lines, he stressed integrity and respect of the sport in both action and fundamentals. The Firebirds captured their lone KIT League championship with a 31-8 record, and Loughary was awarded Manager of the Year.
"It's been a great experience to coach these boys, but I'll be resigning after this year," Loughary later said while addressing attendees at the team’s end-of-season banquet. "We put together a great team and we've had a great year together, but they need someone younger to do this."
Loughary stayed involved with the game and in contact with friends and colleagues. He helped to organize annual reunions to visit and reminisce before finally relinquishing those responsibilities to friends Denny Mills and Terry Huff.
“About five years ago, Charlie Beckett jumped me about getting a bunch of guys together. He said, ‘let’s eat dinner and shoot the breeze,’” Loughary said. “There were about 20 of us there. And then the next year, there were about 35.”
Gerry Pollard, a former MAC third baseman recruited by Loughary, spoke about his two-year stint with the program and offered insight from his career as a major college basketball referee during the last gathering arranged by Loughary in 2016.
“Coach, you mean the world to me and other guys who played here and were around you,” Pollard said. “Every one of us could come up here and say something great about Hal Loughary.”
The Loughary coaching tree also extends to his own family. Granddaughters Jill Simily and Julie Ward are the current head volleyball coaches at West County and Oak Ridge, respectively.
Their younger brother, Jared Faulkner, is a high school referee. Son-in-low John Simily is the athletic director and longtime former baseball coach at West County.
Funeral arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Services will be private and be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
