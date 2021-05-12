 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAC Cross Country Honored at Capitol
0 comments

MAC Cross Country Honored at Capitol

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Cross Country
Tim Bommel, Missouri House of Representatives.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House of Representatives recently recognized Mineral Area College’s Cross Country Team for achievements during their 2020 season, which concluded with the team earning their second consecutive NJCAA Division III national championship.

State Representatives Dale Wright, District 116, and Mike Henderson, District 117, welcomed the team to the Capitol on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and honored them with a resolution noting their many accomplishments.

Pictured are (front row, L-R) MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, Kyle Vinyard, Ricardo Menjivar, Jacob Arnold, Wyatt Elliott, Donovan Denslow, Representative Mike Henderson; (back row, L-R) MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz, Representative Dale Wright, Alex Ahrens, MAC Cross Country Coach Steve Davis. Team members not pictured: Caleb Wicklund, Chris Brooks, Myles Cockrum, Bryce Mings, Cody Moore, and Brayden Mullins.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Genenbacher headed to Notre Dame
Mac

Genenbacher headed to Notre Dame

  • Updated

Farmington High School senior Kyle Genenbacher recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division I soccer and continue his educatio…

Sancegraw transfers to MAC soccer
Mac

Sancegraw transfers to MAC soccer

  • Updated

Farmington High School graduate Bryce Sancegraw signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play soccer and continue his education as Mine…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News