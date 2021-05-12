MAC Cross Country Honored at Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House of Representatives recently recognized Mineral Area College’s Cross Country Team for achievements during their 2020 season, which concluded with the team earning their second consecutive NJCAA Division III national championship.

State Representatives Dale Wright, District 116, and Mike Henderson, District 117, welcomed the team to the Capitol on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and honored them with a resolution noting their many accomplishments.

Pictured are (front row, L-R) MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, Kyle Vinyard, Ricardo Menjivar, Jacob Arnold, Wyatt Elliott, Donovan Denslow, Representative Mike Henderson; (back row, L-R) MAC Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz, Representative Dale Wright, Alex Ahrens, MAC Cross Country Coach Steve Davis. Team members not pictured: Caleb Wicklund, Chris Brooks, Myles Cockrum, Bryce Mings, Cody Moore, and Brayden Mullins.

