MAC cross country men second, women fourth in nation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – Only six points and a strong performance by first-time champion Joliet stopped the Mineral Area men’s cross country team from capturing a third consecutive national title.
The Cardinals placed second at the NJCAA Division III meet Saturday morning, on the campus of Georgia Military College, while the women took fourth in their first appearance as a full squad.
Mineral Area secured four more individual All-American honors in total for sophomore Jacob Arnold and freshmen Kyle Vinyard, Devin St. Clair and Haley Hernandez.
Arnold (26:42) and Vinyard (26:57) put the Cardinals in position to secure a potential three-peat after placing fifth and sixth, respectively in the men’s 8-kilometer event.
But individual champion Hunter Phillips (25:39) received just enough help from his supporting cast to give Joliet a final 91-97 edge over MAC.
Logan VanBuren (26:17) of Clinton, Jonah McHaffie (26:29) of St. Charles and Shazim Parmaul (26:33) of Hudson Valley completed the top four.
Arnold capped a decorated three-year stint for the Cardinals – thanks to an extra season of eligibility granted due to the pandemic – with his crowning performance to date.
He claimed the final spot on the All-America First Team after earning Second Team distinction and Honorable Mention in two previous races.
Vinyard was 12 seconds faster than his Region 16 title run two weeks ago, and headlined the Second Team for his second All-America award after crossing fourth last November in Iowa.
St. Clair (27:22), a Ste. Genevieve High School graduate, earned Honorable Mention by placing 12th, and Grayson Knernschield (28:24) was 32nd among 140 participants.
Joliet propelled three runners past the finish line between St. Clair and Knernschield to narrow the standings gap, then erased a nine-point deficit upon the comparison of fifth finishers.
Will Jarvis (29:33) completed the Mineral Area score in 58th, and was followed by teammates Ricardo Menjivar (29:53) and Gavin Anderson (33:00), who battled through an injured foot.
With the runner-up result, and Cardinals secured their third national trophy in three years of eligibility under head coach Steve Davis.
The MAC women delivered a strong national debut with 131 points out of 10 qualifying teams behind champion Oxford (40), Joliet (57) and DuPage (93).
Hernandez (20:59), the reigning Region 16 champion, topped the list of Honorable Mention athletes by seizing 11th position. She improved 26 seconds on her time at the regional meet.
Laura Maddox (21:46) placed 21st as the second member of the Cardinals to tame the 5-kilometer course. Rachel Wilson (22:59) was next in 37th.
The Mineral Area team endeavor was punctuated by Laine Cottrell (23:21) in 43rd place and West County graduate Kara Hovick (23:50) in 46th.