MAC cross country men second, women fourth in nation

He claimed the final spot on the All-America First Team after earning Second Team distinction and Honorable Mention in two previous races.

Vinyard was 12 seconds faster than his Region 16 title run two weeks ago, and headlined the Second Team for his second All-America award after crossing fourth last November in Iowa.

St. Clair (27:22), a Ste. Genevieve High School graduate, earned Honorable Mention by placing 12th, and Grayson Knernschield (28:24) was 32nd among 140 participants.

Joliet propelled three runners past the finish line between St. Clair and Knernschield to narrow the standings gap, then erased a nine-point deficit upon the comparison of fifth finishers.

Will Jarvis (29:33) completed the Mineral Area score in 58th, and was followed by teammates Ricardo Menjivar (29:53) and Gavin Anderson (33:00), who battled through an injured foot.

With the runner-up result, and Cardinals secured their third national trophy in three years of eligibility under head coach Steve Davis.