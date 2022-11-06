MAC cross country places second at national meet

WESTFIELD, Mass. – For several minutes Saturday morning, the Mineral Area women’s cross country program celebrated an apparent historic milestone.

The results of the NJCAA Division III meet were printed and displayed, showing the Cardinals as first-time national champions by a one-point margin over Harper College.

The NJCAA posted a graphic on social media recognizing MAC as the victorious team, and the Mineral Area athletic department naturally spread the word on multiple Twitter accounts.

Elation was soon replaced by confusion and dismay, however, when a scoring error was discovered that ultimately altered the women’s team standings.

DuPage College brought a full team to Stanley Park, but its fifth scoring runner had not been factored into the overall point total when the results were initially tabulated.

The egregious blunder by race officials was corrected, and Harper instead left southern Massachusetts with the one-point title triumph, 52-53.

Mineral Area held off third-place Emory-Oxford by two points, and emerged with runner-up trophies in both the men's 8K and women’s 5K divisions.

Individual all-American honors were secured by four MAC athletes. Bradley Ahrens made the men’s First Team by placing second to runaway champion Nicholas Keeling of DuPage.

Ste. Genevieve graduate Devin St. Clair earned Honorable Mention for a second consecutive year. Julia Boyher and Riley Petsch earned top distinction for the Cardinal women.

Post-race controversy aside, the Mineral Area women upgraded from fourth place last fall to second after not fielding a full squad two years ago.

The first four female Cardinals across the finish line Saturday were freshmen, which bodes well for next season. Julia Boyher (20:12) placed seventh overall to land firmly within the all-America Second Team.

Petsch (20:29) was one position and five seconds away from joining that group, taking Honorable Mention in 11th place out of 93 runners.

The Mineral Area team score was completed by a pack consisting of Abigail Dean (20:53), Fredericktown graduate Ava Laut (20:54) and returning sophomore Laura Maddox (20:58).

Dean edged Laut for 19th spot, and Maddox followed Lexi Clarke of Joliet to the line in 22nd. Rachel Wilson (21:26) was 30th and West County graduate Kara Hovick (21:24) finished 34th.

Had the Cardinals picked up one more point somewhere on the course, the title would have been theirs by tiebreaker since Wilson outran the sixth-best performer from Harper.

The women’s top five was comprised of champion Lydia Smith (19:14) of SUNY-Erie, Payden Pietrusinski (19:24) of St. Charles, Lilly Alberts (19:33) of Harper, Lillian Buzani (19:37) of DuPage and Aja Jackson (19:43) of SUNY-Broome.

The Mineral Area men delivered their fourth national trophy effort in just four years of existence under coach Steve Davis as the repeat runner-up following titles in 2019 and 2020.

Ahrens (26:52), a former record breaker at Windsor High School, powered his way through the fallen leaves second fastest out of 157 participants.

A former National Runner of the Week, Ahrens was only bested by Keeling (25:36), who dominated the men’s race with 1 minutes, 16 seconds to spare.

Thomas Hayden (27:02) of SUNY-Orange, Connor Smith (27:07) of SUNY Broome and Axel Huerta (27:08) of DuPage rounded out the top five.

Devin St. Clair (27:45) placed 14th overall to obtain his second national cross country medal after taking 12th at last year’s race in Georgia.

DuPage totaled 42 points while Mineral Area had 83. Joliet captured third place with 103.

Elijah Meyers (28:14) crossed 24th, Will Pierce (28:36) ended up 28th, and Nathan St. Clair (28:44) was 32nd to punctuate the MAC team score. Lucas Smith (29:17) and Grayson Knernschield (30:06) followed.