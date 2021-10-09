 Skip to main content
MAC cross country ramps up competition
MAC cross country ramps up competition

ELSAH, Ill. – The Mineral Area men’s cross country team placed sixth behind five NCAA Division II programs on Friday at the Border War meet hosted by Principia College.

Kyle Vinyard again paced the Cardinals by securing 10th position out of 96 runners, notching a time of 27:05 on the 8-kilometer course. He occupied seventh place at the 3-kilometer mark.

MAC teammates Jacob Arnold (28:32), Devin St. Clair (29:08), Grayson Knernschield (30:07), Will Jarvis (30:53) and Gavin Anderson (31:59) followed across the finish line.

The two-time reigning national champions recently jumped to No. 1 in the NJCAA Division III rankings, and will race at the Greenville Invitational next Friday.

The women’s 5K contest featured 63 competitors. Haley Hernandez (21:10) finished in 20th spot, six placed better than she stood at the 3K mark.

Laura Maddox (21:26) was 22nd with Rachel Wilson (24:49) rounded out the Mineral Area crew.

Louis Moreau (25:29) and Najwa Chouati (18:15) swept top individual honors for Lindenwood.

Farmington graduate Adam Perry (28:43) ran 30th overall representing Missouri S&T.

