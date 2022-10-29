MAC cross country still controls Region 16

PECULIAR, Mo. – The Mineral Area cross country program delivered its fourth consecutive sweep of the men’s and women’s Region 16 championships for NJCAA Division III on Friday.

The Running Cardinals produced the top seven individual men during a head-to-head competition with St. Charles for a perfect score.

The meet included athletes from five schools with State Fair, Crowder and host Metropolitan scored separately in their respective divisions.

Bradley Ahrens (27:11) raced to the overall men’s title by a margin of 71 seconds. MAC teammates Devin St. Clair (28:22) and Elijah Myers (28:35) joined him with top-three all-region honors.

Nathan St. Clair (28:44) and Will Pierce (28:57) completed the top five Cardinals during final preparation for next week’s NJCAA Division III championship event in Westfield, Mass.

Lucas Smith (29:39) and Grayson Knernschield (29:45) also posted sub-30 minute times for Mineral Area at the 8K distance. Levi Wiegand (30:51) represented a third Ste. Genevieve graduate on the course.

The Mineral Area women clinched an unopposed first-place result once their first five runners crossed the finish line since St. Charles entered only three runners for the 5K contest.

Riley Petsch (20:43) and Julia Boyher (21:19) picked up all-region distinction for the Cardinals by placing second and third behind St. Charles standout and race champion Payden Pietrusinski (20:19).

Former Fredericktown standout Ava Laut (21:21) finished just two seconds behind Boyher. Abigail Dean (21:55) and Rachel Wilson (21:58) completed the MAC team score and top six overall.

Laura Maddox (22:35) and West County graduate Kara Hovick (22:54) continued a progression of MAC runners ahead of the second-fastest St. Charles competitor.

Allison Recar (23:18) and Melayna Brown (24:26) were also in action for the Cardinals.

The Mineral Area men are seeking their third national crown in four years of existence, while the women pursue their first as the favorite with a current No. 1 ranking.