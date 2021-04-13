MAC men blanked for second straight match

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Tiku Ndi and Dylan Lacy scored on connecting crosses in the second half, and Metropolitan defeated the Mineral Area men’s soccer team 2-0 on Monday.
The Wolves outshot the Cardinals 12-10, and broke through during the 62nd minute after looking often for Ndi near the top of the box several times before.
Metropolitan (1-1-1, 1-1) began to find creases for attacking along the left side, and Manuel Escobar delivered a good ball to Ndi for a redirection past MAC keeper Ryan Garner.
Gabe Ramos added an insurance tally on a similar play in the 78th minute as Bryce Millican assisted with a smooth skipping pass on the mark.
Mineral Area (0-4, 0-2) suffered a third shutout in four matches to begin its inaugural season, and lost lone goal scorer Alexi George to an injury on a sliding tackle 20 minutes into the action.
Garner provided four saves for the Cardinals, and navigated the first half unscathed after Metropolitan could not convert a number of corner kicks.
Mineral Area arguably produced superior scoring chances early, but wasted a promising 2-of-1 counter attack without attempting a shot.
Blane Staus had a clean look from the edge of the box when Alex Mee played a short restart in the 22nd minute, but Metropolian keeper Naguib Nassir made an excellent leaping stop.
The Cardinals also developed a dangerous corner before intermission that bounced twice and was sent wide on a glancing header by Jacob Chapman near the back post.
Ndi barely missed from 25 yards after cutting toward the middle of the field, and had a close-range shot blocked by defender Andrew Bridges in the early phases of the match.
Garner reacted quickly for a big save on Ramos just two minutes into the second half, but the Wolves eventually solved the busy back line of MAC with Ndi finishing the play.
Nassir emerged from the cage to break up a dangerous run, then made another key save by tipping the ball away as a header by Joe Maunsell was on a trajectory just beneath the crossbar.
Lacy increased the 1-0 lead as Metropolitan gained possession deep in MAC territory, and the shutout stood after Cardinals substitute Sean Summers chipped high on a return feed with six minutes left.
Mineral Area served as the host school despite playing more than an hour from campus in western St. Louis County under pleasant temperatures near 70 and minimal wind.
George equaled Maunsell with two shots in limited action for the Cardinals, who will travel to St. Charles for more region action on Wednesday.