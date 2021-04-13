MAC men blanked for second straight match

The Cardinals also developed a dangerous corner before intermission that bounced twice and was sent wide on a glancing header by Jacob Chapman near the back post.

Ndi barely missed from 25 yards after cutting toward the middle of the field, and had a close-range shot blocked by defender Andrew Bridges in the early phases of the match.

Garner reacted quickly for a big save on Ramos just two minutes into the second half, but the Wolves eventually solved the busy back line of MAC with Ndi finishing the play.

Nassir emerged from the cage to break up a dangerous run, then made another key save by tipping the ball away as a header by Joe Maunsell was on a trajectory just beneath the crossbar.

Lacy increased the 1-0 lead as Metropolitan gained possession deep in MAC territory, and the shutout stood after Cardinals substitute Sean Summers chipped high on a return feed with six minutes left.

Mineral Area served as the host school despite playing more than an hour from campus in western St. Louis County under pleasant temperatures near 70 and minimal wind.

George equaled Maunsell with two shots in limited action for the Cardinals, who will travel to St. Charles for more region action on Wednesday.

