MAC men limited to rough draw with St. Louis

FARMINGTON – The Mineral Area men’s soccer team avoided taking an unsightly first home loss of the season against one-win region opponent St. Louis on Saturday.

But 110 contentious minutes concluded with an undeniable opportunity wasted after the 16th-ranked Cardinals were handed a crucial man advantage for most of the match.

Bryce Sancegraw scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season, but Mineral Area settled for a 1-1 draw at Engler Park after returning from a two-week hiatus.

The Cardinals decisively outshot the Archers 15-7, unofficially, but potential go-ahead goals from Oliver Green and James Nuku off a corner kick and set piece were negated by offside calls.

Mustafa Hasan converted a tying penalty kick following a foul in the box with 18:48 remaining in the first half, but St. Louis lost forward Amer Rador to a red card in the process during the resulting verbal exchange.

The animosity and unnecessary theatrics would only increase from there. Sancegraw was thrown sternly to the grass on multiple occasions, but also committed a couple of obvious holding fouls.