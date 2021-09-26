MAC men limited to rough draw with St. Louis

FARMINGTON – The Mineral Area men’s soccer team avoided taking an unsightly first home loss of the season against one-win region opponent St. Louis on Saturday.
But 110 contentious minutes concluded with an undeniable opportunity wasted after the 16th-ranked Cardinals were handed a crucial man advantage for most of the match.
Bryce Sancegraw scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season, but Mineral Area settled for a 1-1 draw at Engler Park after returning from a two-week hiatus.
The Cardinals decisively outshot the Archers 15-7, unofficially, but potential go-ahead goals from Oliver Green and James Nuku off a corner kick and set piece were negated by offside calls.
Mustafa Hasan converted a tying penalty kick following a foul in the box with 18:48 remaining in the first half, but St. Louis lost forward Amer Rador to a red card in the process during the resulting verbal exchange.
The animosity and unnecessary theatrics would only increase from there. Sancegraw was thrown sternly to the grass on multiple occasions, but also committed a couple of obvious holding fouls.
He threatened for a golden goal twice during extra time, but was surrounded by a cluster of Archers just a few feet from the end line while trying to shoot from a seated position.
Mineral Area keeper Ryan Garner handled a long bouncing kick with about six minutes left for his fourth and final save, as the back defenders kept his workload relatively light.
Although officials drew ample criticism throughout the afternoon from players, coaches and fans, they rightfully balked when STLCC defender Stefan Sarcevic tried to sell an imaginary cheap shot by flopping late.
Archers keeper Michael Geary stopped seven of eight shots of goal, and captain Matheus Hartkopp was key in disrupting other chances in the box to salvage the draw.
Mineral Area (3-1-2, 2-0-2) hoped to have speedy sophomore Alexi George back from wrist surgery, but instead relied heavily on Sancegraw to create most of the dangerous offense.
Sancegraw made it 1-0 with one receiving touch and a 22-yard shot inside the near post after Green settled an excellent stretch pass from Rory Kelly and spun to find a trailing Sancegraw on the run.
Geary smothered a skipping cross from Kelly, and MAC sophomore Andrew Bridges narrowly missed a back post header before halftime. A sliding shot was also blocked following a nice pass to Tyson White from Grant Shankle, who moved forward in the formation during the early moments.
St. Louis (1-8-2, 1-1-2) earned a free kick when Loubert Ladouceur was impeded on a dribble toward the middle, but could not find a redirection in front of Garner with about 30 minutes left in regulation.
The Cardinals will host State Fair for another Region 16 match on Wednesday night after blanking the Roadrunners 3-0 earlier this month.