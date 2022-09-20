MAC men secure second victory over ECC

PARK HILLS – Oliver Green targeted the far post on several bending drives from outside the box, forcing East Central keeper Kaden Marsh to make multiple brilliant saves with full extension.

The returning Mineral Area sophomore finally found the mark in the 38th minute, and the Cardinals survived a frantic finish at the edge of darkness on Monday to seize a Region 16 victory.

Josh Wilson stopped all seven shots he faced while starting in place of all-American keeper Ryan Garner, and MAC prevailed 1-0 after a dangerous free kick traveled wide in the closing seconds.

The match kicked off around 5:15 p.m. with less than two hours of remaining daylight and no artificial alternative yet at the new facility. Extra time would not have been feasible had the Falcons netted an equalizer.

Alexi George made a sliding tackle to disrupt a sideline run with about five minutes to play, and Mineral Area (3-2, 2-0) players clogged the box to hang on during the closing sequence.

Colton Neumeyer picked up the assist from near the midfield logo on a ball that Green had enough time to settle from about 22 yards before drilling his first goal of the season.

The Cardinals were unofficially outshot 15-14, but created similar premium chances throughout the first half and produced nine corner kicks overall.

The previous meeting in Union was also taken by Mineral Area in overtime. East Central (2-6, 1-1) found the rematch frustrating as well, and drew six yellow cards, many due to arguing and audible cursing.

The teams traded scoring threats in the seventh minute, and Wilson passed his first test by cutting down the angle to stop a streaking Mitchell Foley from the left side.

Marsh somehow got a fingertip on a Green shot with a full dive to his right moments later. Jamie Murray pivoted after receiving an initial ball on the left side, and found Green for the quick release.

The Cardinals were nearly gifted a goal in the 29th minute as Marsh shanked a goal kick. Neumeyer intercepted, but MAC could not connect on an ensuing cross.

Mineral Area kept the pressure on when a turning drive by Chalon Domian narrowly missed the near post. A heavy free kick by Alex Wilkinson was also denied by Marsh.

East Central surged for a five-minute stretch of the second half, but Damian Kunc sent a direction wide near the back post. Wilson punched a subsequent free kick away before the next shot hit multiple bodies in front.

Cardinals defender Jack Taylor blocked a strike by Keelan McCloskey with about 15 minutes left, and East Central coaches were furious at a no call when Miguel Gonzalez was kicked directly in the shin.

Play continued when Green was upended on a quick touch past a defender in the box early on. Victor Herion was also impeded on a run down the middle with no whistle.

Domian almost slammed the door in the 81st minute when a curving shot from about 30 yards tested Marsh on another diving effort.

Mineral Area will face Lincoln Trail on a neutral surface Wednesday at Wabash Valley College. A conference and region showdown at St. Louis is Saturday.