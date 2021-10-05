MAC men shut out fourth opponent

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Mineral Area men’s soccer team outshot SW Illinois 19-8 overall, and all-region keeper Ryan Garner made four saves in a 5-0 victory on Monday.

Five different players scored for the 13th-ranked Cardinals (6-1-2), who netted four insurance goals within a 20-minute stretch of the second half to pull away.

Rory Kelly made it 1-0 off a pass from Victor Herion in the 20th minute, and later notched two assists on goals by Tyson White and James Nuku.

Bryce Sancegraw netted his team-leading 14th of the season late in the match, and assisted when Jake Sauerbrunn scored for a 3-0 advantage.

Jack Uskiwich played the final 18 minutes behind Garner in a combined shutout. Mineral Area pushed its unbeaten streak to five matches.

The Cardinals will face Lincoln Trail on Saturday in Robinson, Ill.

