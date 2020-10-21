MAC offering chance to meet athletes

The athletics department at Mineral Area College is inviting the public to meet 2020-21 academic year athletes from each of its programs next week.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Sechrest Fieldhouse, and will coincide with the initial meeting of a revamped MAC Booster Club.

It will also serve to replace the annual “Midnight Madness” tradition that was canceled after the NJCAA postponed volleyball and basketball seasons until January due to COVID-19.

More than 60 individual corporate members have signed up for the Booster Club to date, and they will gather officially for the first time at 5 p.m.

Athletes from basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball, golf, cross country, track and field and cheer will be available to meet fans for team photos and autographs at 5:30 p.m.

Free snacks and drinks will be provided, and visitors are required to wear masks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0