MAC runners get rings, prepare to defend title

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area men’s cross country program enjoyed a deserved moment of reflection while preparing for a hopeful defense of its NJCAA Division III national title amid a cloud of uncertainty.
Members of last year’s squad were finally presented permanent tokens of their hard work on Friday while gathered on campus for a meal at the College Park housing complex.
Head coach Steve Davis presented customized championship rings to eight runners who traveled to Westfield, Mass. for the crowning race last November.
Team members also autographed a championship banner, and the trophy was displayed along with the men’s and women’s Region 16 plaques.
The shutdown of in-person education across the country last March, due to COVID-19, forced a delay in honoring a team that captured the first national championship trophy ever for Mineral Area athletics.
“By the time we selected a company, it was probably late January or February, then things were shut down because of COVID,” Davis said. “They told us it would be about an eight- to 10-week turnaround. Everybody was out of school when they came in.”
“I wondered if I should get them packaged up and mail to their home addresses, but talked to a few people and we decided that it should be a little more special.”
While all other traditional NJCAA fall sports have been postponed until at least January, cross country has been permitted to proceed as planned for now.
Reuniting that breakthrough group was relatively easy since Mineral Area has six returning sophomores on board to pursue a repeat, should the season reach mid-November without a hitch.
Three established All-American performers – Donovan Denslow, Wyatt Elliott and Jacob Arnold – are back after placing among the top 10 at the national race.
Fellow current Cardinals Dylan Cisne, Alex Ahrens and Bryce Mings also closed out their freshman seasons by taming the 8-kilometer championship course in less than 30 minutes.
Just two years into existence for the program, Davis recalled a stretch of last fall when lofty aspirations for his young club became increasingly realistic.
“By the time we got to doing what I call ‘speedwork’ – mile and half-mile repeats, four-minute surges while running on the grass course here – and started seeing some of the times they were putting down in practice – it made me understand that they actually had a chance to run decent times for close to a 5-mile race.”
While the ultimate team objective for this season remains obvious, individual accolades and personal benchmarks appear more attainable following another year of collegiate discipline.
The collection of eight incoming freshman on the men’s roster includes local talents Brayden Mullins of Fredericktown and Cody Moore of West County.
“We just hope the sophomores who were part of that [championship] will keep up their work ethic,” Davis said. “Sometimes it’s easier once you’ve won to coast a little bit and think that success will come natural. They have to work hard and set a good example for the freshmen.”
“We have some very talented freshmen who were all-state in high school. They came in running faster times in high school than what some of our All-Americans did at the national meet. It looks promising, but it comes down to working hard, training properly and avoiding injuries.”
The MAC women’s program features two distance returners. Former St. Paul Lutheran standout Hailey Cortez finished 18th nationally last year, just outside of all-American status, and Nani Brewington placed 30th.
As Davis works to build participation numbers, he will likely bolster the women’s roster with track and field sprinters for an eventual head-to-head Region 16 showdown against St. Charles.
Potosi graduate Cameryn Yount contributed in such fashion to a regional victory last year. Brianna Sansoucie joins the chase from North County.
Health guidelines surrounding the pandemic have prompted the NJCAA to tentatively shift this year’s potential national meet to Iowa Central College.
Regular-season events have already been canceled in other states, leaving MAC and fellow competitors scrambling to fill vacancies in their schedules.
“It looks like that process will be tough,” Davis said. “We are trying to keep the same dates and find somewhere else within a decent range of travel."
Davis also announced a future team award named for recent graduate Sam Toppins, who joined the program at its inception and placed 22nd nationally.
