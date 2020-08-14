MAC runners get rings, prepare to defend title

While all other traditional NJCAA fall sports have been postponed until at least January, cross country has been permitted to proceed as planned for now.

Reuniting that breakthrough group was relatively easy since Mineral Area has six returning sophomores on board to pursue a repeat, should the season reach mid-November without a hitch.

Three established All-American performers – Donovan Denslow, Wyatt Elliott and Jacob Arnold – are back after placing among the top 10 at the national race.

Fellow current Cardinals Dylan Cisne, Alex Ahrens and Bryce Mings also closed out their freshman seasons by taming the 8-kilometer championship course in less than 30 minutes.

Just two years into existence for the program, Davis recalled a stretch of last fall when lofty aspirations for his young club became increasingly realistic.

“By the time we got to doing what I call ‘speedwork’ – mile and half-mile repeats, four-minute surges while running on the grass course here – and started seeing some of the times they were putting down in practice – it made me understand that they actually had a chance to run decent times for close to a 5-mile race.”