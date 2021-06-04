 Skip to main content
MAC soccer has four make all-region
MAC soccer has four make all-region

The inaugural soccer season at Mineral Area produced one victory with optimism for the future as four players earned all-Region 16 postseason honors.

Freshman forward Kayleigh Slinkard was selected for the women’s First Team, and delivered a shining performance when the Cardinals defeated East Central 4-2 at home.

Slinkard netted the first three-goal game in school history against the Falcons, and shared the team lead with four goals in nine contests.

Former high school teammate Mallory Mathes scored the historic first tally on a penalty kick during the season opener, and likewise had four goals for MAC while earning Second Team distinction.

Ryan Garner was selected as a First Team keeper for the Mineral Area men, who salvaged three draws in 12 matches behind his solid play.

Garner, a freshman from England, delivered a season-best 11 saves during a 1-1 result against State Fair.

Compatriot Alex Mee is a Second Team midfielder after scoring three goals and assuming the role of free kick specialist in most situations.

Sophomore forward Jayson Ross picked up an NJCAA Scholar Athlete award.

